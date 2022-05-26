Feroze Jamal to join YourStory as Editorial Director

YourStory is proud to welcome Feroze Jamal as Editorial Director.

Storytelling has always been at the core of everything we do and as we grow, inspiring change and creating impact across the business ecosystem of the country, Feroze will join us as the Editorial Director in June to help us achieve even greater heights.

Through his more than two decades in journalism, Feroze has always strived to tell stories–be it while writing on mundane civic policies, taking on a powerful State administration, or editing a business copy.

A firm believer in minutiae, Feroze says, "Details provide context. The ‘so what’."

Feroze earned his chops primarily at Reuters, The Economic Times, and Mint, where he co-edited the business daily’s first book, The New Age Entrepreneurs. He’s since worked on a few other non-fiction books on business, and also taught narrative writing as an Adjunct Faculty at the Asian College of Journalism-Bloomberg.

Most recently, following a stint in corporate storytelling, Feroze returned to journalism as a founding member of The CapTable, YourStory’s premium subscription product. After a brief rest-and-rejuvenation break–much-needed and deserved, he says–Feroze is back at the YourStory stables, raring to turn a new chapter.

You can follow Feroze on Twitter here.