‘If you’re on a purpose, the world will come to support you’ – 20 quotes of the week on leaders and entrepreneurs

The market is now rewarding profitable growth over growth at all costs. - Sai Srinivas and Shubham Malhotra, Mobile Premier League

There could be funding lulls, but startup formations are not based on that. Companies will still be forming, and with good founders. - Vinay Bansal, Inflection Point Venture

Valuations have become more realistic with rationalisation hitting the market; only those growth-stage startups with solid business fundamentals can now establish trust with VCs. - Vivek Sunder, Cuemath

The ecosystem was excited until last December, but now the mood has changed. - Parag Dhol, Athera Venture Partners

Do not disparage the competition or talk disparagingly about any of your competitors. - Akshay Hedge, ShakeDeal

Restoring ecosystems will ensure that nature continues to do what it does best… support life and allow it to thrive. - Rushikesh Chavan, The Habitats Trust

The Biomimicry approach has helped industries and businesses build innovations that are not only sustainable but also profitable while mitigating risk and reducing costs. - Prashant Dhawan, Biomimicry India

The planet is dying and there are solutions, but there is no implementation. So, if people can work towards implementation, that would be wonderful. - Sneha Shahi, YRE

Detoxification is key to optimal health, but the main thing to consider is avoiding extremes for long periods of time. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Proper detection of health problems is the very first step in curing the ailment. - Partha Pratim, EzeRx

While traditional diagnostic labs need patients to come to them at collection centres, most home collection diagnostic companies haven’t been able to reliably provide services in a timely manner. - Dhruv Gupta, Orange Health

How you build a product is very different from how a customer will use it. - Divya Sharma, Atlassian

Be sure to move quickly between prototypes to avoid getting too emotionally attached to it. - Nathan Baird, 'Innovator's Playbook'

The technologies being developed for use in space have the potential to offer many opportunities for the chemical industry. - Markus Solibieda, BASF Venture Capital

Talent knows no boundaries and can be found across all regions. - Ajay Singh, Pure Storage

A good pitch is a combination of brevity and clarity. - Abhilash Sethi, Omnivore

The perfect pitch deck provides a significant vision of the company, validates it with data, and is clear in its ask. - Sailesh Ramakrishnan, Rocketship.vc

Your pitch is your first chance to make an impression… It should deliver your authentic story. - Sonam Srivastava, Wright Research

It is very important to bring your true and entire self to the workplace, irrespective of whether you are working in a big organisation or setting up your own business. - Charlotte Keenan, Goldman Sachs 10KW

Upskilling and re-skilling of women and their participation in training initiatives will indeed open up a plethora of opportunities to help them move towards more technical and higher positions. - Nipun Anand, Zeal Global Corp

Insight is our inspiration for innovation, a penetrating truth that unlocks opportunity and inspires action. - Steven Melford

In the end, if you are selling a brand, it should be something you should be proud of telling the world. - Puru Gupta, True Elements

If you’re on a purpose, the world will come to support you. - John Kuruvilla, BrigadeREAP

