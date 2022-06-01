‘Your only advantage is to learn faster than the rest’ – 20 quotes of the week on leaders and entrepreneurs

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of May 23-29 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

You can only have an impact when the price or value proposition is attractive and customers are willing to buy. - Jakub Miler, EIT InnoEnergy Central Europe

Subscription is the future of nutraceutical brands. - Lavanya Sunkari, Laurik

The deal should benefit both sides of the story. It cannot be a cannibalistic partnership that favours one party strongly. - Ankit Mehrotra, Dineout

An attempt to directly build a complex system is almost inevitably doomed to failure. - Ashwin Srinivasan, Atlassian﻿

At early-stage, founders need a believer rather than an investor and remove a lot of fundraising headaches. - Vishwanath V, 8i Ventures

Accelerators need to be evangelists and advocates of entrepreneurial success stories. - Poornima Shenoy and Supriya Panchangam, 'Accelerating Her Business'

There is definitely a correction happening in the startup ecosystem and the cuts will be deep. - Varun Malhotra, Quona Capital

You will see less funding in new companies, particularly Series C or D level startups, even if they are performing well. This has percolated down and set in a chain reaction in the investment community. - Raghunandan G, ﻿Zolve

Supposedly founder-friendly investors, many of whom have only ever seen a bull market, are now having their first truly difficult conversations with CEOs. - Lightspeed India

Of course, there is a change in the funding sentiment but that shouldn’t affect growth-stage startups that have low burn models. - Sourjyendu Medda, Dealshare

This is a test for all of us. We must learn to work under constraint. - Gaurav Munjal, Unacademy

By making empathy-led decisions, women build an empire where people work with a common goal to acquire business growth. - Nitisha Agarwal, Digidarts

It’s important to identify the right balance at that particular time in your life, since your work and family equations are ever-changing. - Asha Poulose, GE Healthcare

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

A woman empowered means a family empowered. - Nidhi Bhasin, NASSCOM Foundation

I think millions of girls have studied about periods at the right time without comic books. And when they grow up, they pass on the learning and experience to younger girls. - Aditi Gupta, Menstrupedia

Today, every second person knows about climate change. - Monisha Narke, RUR GreenLife

If you don’t give up, life does give you a way out. - Vinay Singhal, STAGE

You don’t lose anything when you take the step; you lose it when you don’t. - Lavanya Nalli, Nalli Silk Sarees

Learn as much skill as possible, no matter what. There is no shortcut to success. - Anupama PG, Chitra Santhe 2022

Make time for learning because in this world, your only advantage is to learn faster than the rest. - Jowita Michalska, Digital University

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).