How Peoplefy is disrupting the recruitment market by helping companies hire the best talent

“I wanted to do something different in the space of HR blending my technology & HR background. Also, there was an inner calling to be back in India and contribute to the country’s developing economy. Getting into the talent space was the best opportunity to help shape the careers of thousands of individuals. Thus, I decided to quit my corporate job in the USA and took the plunge to start Peoplefy in India,” reveals Rajesh Bharatiya, Managing Director, Peoplefy.

Founded in 2006 by a team of IITians, the idea behind starting Peoplefy was to integrate human connection element with the talent needs of MNCs. The Pune-based firm provides talent search, and recruitment process outsourcing services (RPO) to Information Technology, Engineering, R&D, and Global Capability Centers (GCC) of MNCs across India.

Strengthening the cumulative experience of more than 15 years in the areas of information technology and human resource management, Rajesh had conceptualised the idea of starting a talent solutions firm while he was working in the USA, developing software products in the domain of human resources.

The USP

Peoplefy’s RPO model, executive search, and project-based hiring solutions accelerate the process of aiding global organisations in providing quality talent in a timely manner. RPO is a form of business process outsourcing (BPO) where an employer transfers all or part of its recruitment processes to an external recruitment service provider. Today, Peoplefy boasts of a pan-India clientele size, listing almost 200+ multinationals including many Fortune 500 global MNCs.

“We use indigenously developed, cutting-edge technology tools to seamlessly drive the recruiting process for our customers, and make recruitment easy for them,” adds Rajesh.

After overcoming many challenges in the initial days, with the right strategy and team, Peoplefy was lucky to breakthrough into two of the top IT MNCs of India as their exclusive talent solutions partner, and made it to the top 10 IT recruitment firms in India.

Quality talent on time

The talent acquisition teams at Peoplefy are organised into sharply focused areas of expertise across sectors like Information Technology, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), Software Product Engineering, R&D, Healthcare, Financial Services, and Engineering & Manufacturing.

“We have a very strong talent research team of subject matter experts. Through in-depth research, we have a good idea of the talent landscape across various skills, locations, and domains. The biggest challenge in the IT/ technology industry today is attracting and onboarding quality talent on time. Our expertise in the RPO model and technology tools, along with well-defined recruitment processes, helps to fulfill the crucial talent demands for our customers in a timely manner,” Rajesh explains.

The services start with the executive search where Peoplefy offers a huge database of top industry professionals and in-depth industry and domain knowledge, thus helping their clients in looking for C-Level Executives, Directors, Vice Presidents, General Managers, and Middle Management Professionals across specialised industry verticals and locations in India.

This is followed by recruitment services where Peoplefy develops true partnerships with clients to comprehend their unique business goals and talent needs, based on mutual trust, respect, and integrity.

Through the Turnkey Recruitment offering, Peoplefy helps its clients in the recruitment of professionals for a new project or ramping up of new geography. When it comes to recruiting a large number of professionals, Peoplefy looks after all the logistics and facilitates- screening, interviewing, and offer processing which is time/budget bound.

“With the help of proven methodologies, we have been successfully partnering with our clients in setting up complete teams within the boundaries of quality, cost, and time,” adds Rajesh.

In an RPO mode of engagement, Peoplefy assumes ownership of the design, along with management of the recruitment process, and the responsibility and accountability for results.

What sets Peoplefy apart?

Peoplefy banks upon its customised in-house developed recruiting tools comprising key unique features to identify, engage, hire, and onboard talent by maintaining quality, time to hire and cost to hire parameters. “One of the features in our technology platform is an “Early Warning Mechanism” that helps us in identifying potentially high-risk applicant cases. These are the candidates who have a high probability of not joining the organisation after they are extended an offer. Our innovative technology helps us identify the risk early in the process, hence allowing enough time to find alternate solutions,” says Rajesh.

More than anything else, Peoplefy boasts a team of subject matter experts who are better equipped to understand the talent needs of today’s knowledge-based, digital and agile organisations, with robust processes refined over a decade.

Future plans

Post pandemic, there is a huge push in all organisations to become tech enabled and develop digital infrastructure to cater to their customers in an anytime/ anywhere mode. This is creating a huge demand for tech professionals. Also there is an upward momentum of several global giants setting up their offshore delivery/capability centers in India. These trends set Peoplefy on a growth trajectory of doubling its operations in the next two years.

“Over the last decade, we have helped more than 100+ Global Technology Centres in India for their talent needs and aim to become the most preferred player in the RPO space by 2025, with offices and RPO subject matter experts across all the major metro cities and also in Tier-II cities of India,” concludes Rajesh.