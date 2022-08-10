‘Ecommerce needs to be democratised’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

In a world where you're constantly scrolling, you can still manage to capture someone's attention by doing something with authenticity and honesty. - Arman Sood, Sleepy Owl

With wide social media penetration, misinformation, or lack of information, we end up with one-sided views. - Divij Goyal, TradeX

The irony is that we are lonelier today despite being constantly connected via our laptops, smartphones, and the internet. - Shubhika Singh, InnerKraft

To ensure that new workers feel welcomed into the organisation, and are motivated and productive, companies are experimenting with virtual assistant technology to replace the traditional ‘Buddy’ system. - Abhinav Singh, Amazon

For organisations that are hyper focused on security and are struggling for talent in the market, reskilling is an opportunity to build talent from within the organisations. - Sunette Carroll, Udemy Business

The increase in instances of data breaches in recent years also highlights the criticality of robust privacy legislation. - Anupam Shukla, Pioneer Legal

A plain discount brokerage spending a heavy amount on acquiring customers using ads, influencer marketing, etc., is not sustainable. - Parth Nyati, Tradingo

Thanks to AI and ML, credit underwriters can concentrate on complex parameters like additional contingencies and loss-forecasting strategies. - Puja Srivastava, Spocto Solutions

Pricing parity is the number one goal for any CEO or management across online and offline platforms, which unfortunately is impossible with different pulls and pressures of online and offline. - Saurabh Nanda, Combonation

80% of India’s approximate 650 million smartphone users are from Tier II cities and beyond, and two out of every three new ecommerce customers are from small towns. - Roshan Farhan, Gobillion

Data is the bedrock for Digital India. - Nasscom

A collaborative ecosystem with tech and business mentorship, along with access to explore markets outside the country, is not easy to find. - Saumya Kumar, I-Venture @ ISB

When ‘Conversational AI’ is complemented with omnichannel analytics, it helps any industry sector to provide detailed, unambiguous, and ratified information. - Tanmay Ayare, Route Mobile

Meta-commerce over the next few years will be a massive multibillion-dollar industry. - Roshan Farhan, Gobillion

Ecommerce needs to be democratised. The right way to build technology should be to make lives for everyone better, and not for just a few people. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

