‘Hybrid working can represent the best of both working worlds’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focusses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Embedded insurance provides a sophisticated solution for customer grievances at one end of the spectrum while creating a frictionless experience on the other. - Adrit Raha, Symbo

Credit card programme management is a uniquely valuable fintech vertical that brings together multiple stakeholders to support differentiated user experiences. - Pranav Pai, 3one4 Capital

With social commerce, MSMEs may modernise their route to market, audience access, and their payments, financing, and expert advice—all of which will benefit their growth. - Prerna Goel, WhizCo

Live commerce is already a big thing in the US and China. In fact, 25 percent of ecommerce in China comes from it. - Alok Chawla, Kiko Live

With ecommerce and social media, the power of communication is in our hands. That’s a huge advantage. - Deepa Kumar, Yashram Lifestyle

Mental health triaging of patients using AI which is fast, effective and non-stigmatising for patients living in unaccepting societies answers a huge need. - Charles Antoine-Janssen, HealthQuad

The collaboration of technology and medical experts joining hands with the government to provide healthcare which has no adverse impact, is an improvement, is cost-effective and efficient. - Rajan Khobragade, Government of Kerala

Frontline worker safety and asset productivity are massive unsolved global problems, with significant financial and ESG-related implications. - Ashutosh Sharma, Prosus Ventures

Large-scale engineering simulations are vital in developing engineering-heavy products, from cars to aircraft or from drug discovery to additive manufacturing. Quantum computing, with its unimaginable power, will unlock the new realm of such simulations. - Abhishek Chopra, BosonQ Psi

There’s immense potential in real-world data, of which organisations today have barely scratched the surface. - Tusheet Shrivastava, GeoIQ

Particularly in Europe, the control that data owners have of their data helps considerably to address privacy concerns relative to data residency and data sovereignty. - Bob Lam, ﻿ShardSecure

According to a recent survey by Momentive.ai, Indian banking customers were ranked the highest in terms of welcoming embedded insurance offers, and ‘convenience’ stood as the major driver of this interest. - Adrit Raha, Symbo

Since 2019, drone incidents have caused US airports to fully halt operations three times, and in 2021, over 30 partial suspensions of operations--resulting in millions of dollars of economic damage. - Department of Homeland Security official

With user-generated content (UGC) and testimonials becoming popular, we no longer require studios to create ad videos. - Anshuk Aggarwal, AdYogi

Increasingly, serious readers are preferring to move to a subscription-led model because amidst the noise it is challenging and time-consuming to get meaningful content. - Mitesh Shah, Inflection Point Ventures

The COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns increased viewership numbers on YouTube. - Anshuk K Aggarwal, AdYogi

With rising inflation and labour rates, landscapers are looking to automate archaic manual workflows and gain efficiencies. - Shiva Dhawan, Attentive

The tech community needs to engage closely with MSMEs to ensure that the tech solutions are relevant to MSME business challenges. - Ravish Naresh, Khatabook

When you reach out to customers directly, suddenly our funnel expanded multi fold. - Ritesh Jain, ﻿FlexiLoans﻿

While hybrid working can represent the best of both working worlds, this shift could require an investment in more sophisticated technology. - Rahul Goyal, ADP

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).