[Funding roundup] Adventures Overland, Landeed, LearnQ close early-stage deals

Travel company Adventures Overland raises funds

Gurugram-based travel company Adventures Overland has announced raising $1 million from Mumbai-based investors Shalin and Nishita Sarvaiya and Ashok Shah, partners at garment export house, Adam Exports.

The company plans to utilise the capital to organise experiential travel globally, including cross-border road trips. It also plans to run a bus from Delhi to London in 2023, similar to the Hippie Trail of the 1960s and 70s.

Founded in 2012 by Sanjay Madan and Tushar Agarwal, Adventures Overland has completed over 100 expeditions in 80 countries to date, serving over 1,000 customers.

Landeed raises Pre-Seed funding

Bengaluru-headquartered property title search engine, Landeed, has announced raising Rs 19.5 crore in a Pre-Seed round of funding led by Justin Hamilton, CEO of Clutterbot, Goodwater Capital, Olive Tree, Founder of CRED Kunal Shah, angel investor Manmohan Chandolu, Chris Maurice (CEO of Yellow Card Financials), Christian Kaczmarczyk of Third Prime VC and AVCF Fund, apart from nine Y Combinator alumni.

The company will utilise the funds for product development and to build a comprehensive and standardised property documentation retrieval system.

Founded in 2022 by ZJ Lin, Sanjay Mandava and Jonathan Richards, Landeed helps owners, agents, developers and legal advisors to check real estate records for building, lending and property transactions.

LearnQ raises funds from founder of Actyv.ai

Bengaluru-based edtech startup ﻿LearnQ.ai﻿has announced raising an undisclosed amount in funding from Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and CEO at enterprise SaaS platform Actyv.ai. He will be joining the board of directors at LearnQ.

The company will utilise the capital in expanding international geographies including the US, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2020 by Kushal SInha and Piyush Kumar, LearnQ is an AI-driven platform targeted at students preparing for SAT, GRE, TOEFL, IELTS, and GMAT. The platform uses AI for gamified assessment, helping students master the concepts.