‘When one is starting a new brand, digital is the best bet’—20 quotes on digital transformation

Synthetic data retains all the insights of real-world data but not the identities. It helps overcome data privacy and regulatory issues concerning data sharing. - Hardik Dave, Indika AI

The ability to collect, analyse and derive insights from data has effects across the value chain of your game. - Anunay Kumar, Google Cloud

Developers will need to minimise the infrastructure complexity and accelerate data insights. - Chirag Sanghani, Google Cloud

CXOs today are competing in a very aggressive market, they are expected to make instant decisions with constantly changing data. - Saurabh Moody, Super AI

As social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Tumbler, and Pinterest gain popularity, the photography market is likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years. - Parminder Sahni, VsnapU

You shouldn’t think of monetising your video immediately. First, you should build a community of loyal and organic subscribers. - Manish Pandey

In a world where there’s an app for nearly everything, competitors abound, and we’re all facing some level of information fatigue on a daily basis, startups can’t afford to go back and integrate UX later. - Lauren Celenza, DesignUp 2022

The regulators will always continue to play the role in terms of watching out what's okay and what's not. And hence, the regulations will drive a whole lot of technology decisions. - Lingraju Sawkar, ﻿Kyndryl

Trust is the most important currency in healthcare. - Gaurav Agarwal, 1mg

The gender gap in tech is large and certainly cannot be addressed overnight. - Kavitha Thangasami, Exterro

Online research is the primary discovery tool for credit goods. Almost 55% of customers consult online resources or suggestions for credit products. - Pallav Jain, ShopSe

When a customer faces friction, it usually causes a drop-off and that affects revenue for merchants. - Rohit Kumar, The Quantum Hub

Automation is rife. From machines and vehicles to transactions and services, almost everything is getting automated. - Pranjal Kamra, Finology Ventures

Automating invoicing operations becomes essential to ensure the accuracy of invoices generated under e-invoicing. - Archit Gupta, ClearTax

With the rapid development in the proptech domain, the use of AR/VR or AI to help homebuyers expedite the process of closing deals will help provide developers with better liquidity. - Harsh Vardhan Patodia, CREDAI

Giving consumers a sense of community and convenience are some other key metrics that companies have to focus on today. - Rajan Manickavasagam, Google Cloud

The progressive shift to community governance and decentralisation will be realised with a focus on trustlessness, security, and stability. - David Gogel, dYdX Foundation

Today, (the dominance of ecommerce giants) is a problem everywhere... these guys have become so big that it’s uncontrollable. - T Koshy, ONDC

The theme of retail today is to make personalisation the key. - Naren Kachroo, Google Cloud India

When one is starting a new brand, digital is the best bet. You can create demand and presence for your product. But after a point, offline is the way forward. - Abhishek Shah, Almo

