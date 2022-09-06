‘India at 75 is an entirely different beast’ – 20 quotes of the week on India business opportunities

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of August 29 – September 4 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

Indian policymaking also needs an overhaul to ensure India keeps pace with the rest of the world in phasing out gas-powered vehicles and adopting EVs. - Mayank Jain, Crayon Motors

With an estimated 50 million EVs on Indian roads by 2030, the potential opportunity for a pure play charging business is enormous. - Rohan Rao, KPMG India

About one to three crore Indians travel via intercity buses daily. However, this market is still entirely offline, chaotic, inefficient, and has remained the same for decades. - Sumit Gupta, ApniBus

The digital solutions offer a chance to make the entire delivery experience rewarding for the riders and increase their productivity. - Anshul Goenka, Quickshift

There is widespread growth in the food and beverage industry but the youth are yet to comprehend its potential. - Krunal Oza, ﻿Hustlers Hospitality

There needs to be a consumer paying for any value of an agricultural commodity that gets created in the farm by the farmer. Only then there will be a synergy between farmers and consumers. - Shashi Kumar, Akshayakalpa Organic

India is in a strong position to lead innovation globally. We have the largest number of Web3 developers globally and are growing faster than ever. - Sumit Gupta, CoinDCX

There are Web3 enthusiasts coming from beyond Tier I cities in India, now. We have a lot of hunger to succeed and make a difference in the world, and that’s great for us as a Web3 nation. - Priyeshu G, Router Protocol

Indian builders and developers are set to embrace the transition to a decentralised future. - Vivek Gupta, CoinDCX

There many Web3 developers, but there aren’t too many non-technical Web3 roles yet - and that needs to change, if we want to see more unicorns from India. - Yeshu Agarwal, Transak

India is a land of more than 50 million content creators spread across global apps. - Varun Saxena, Bolo Live

We have seen [SaaS] companies with over 60,000 customers, but the propensity to get the [Indian] customer to pay is very, very low. - Bala Srinivasa, Arkam Ventures

Everybody today is focussed on sustainable roads. With the kind of climate change the world is seeing, people are now more conscious about using better technology so that carbon emission can be reduced. - Sourabh Kumar, ﻿PotHoleRaja

CSR can definitely contribute its bit to India's social and environmental challenges, but cannot effectively solve the problems which are way too large, systemic and structural. - Meena Raghunathan, ‘Doing Good'

In every street in India you will find a person selling plastic bubble wrap. The same is not the case with paper packaging. - Varsha Agarwal, EcoCushion Paper

World Bank data shows that the Indian female labour force participation rate is the 11th worst in the world, standing at just 19% in 2021. - Harshvardhan Lunia, Lendingkart

In India, there are 7.5 million women dealing with PCOD (polycystic ovarian syndrome) alone. - Prathima Koppolu, Fitb.ee

India is currently the second largest steel producer. - Pulkit Baldev, Metalbook

India at 75 is an entirely different beast with a hunger for growth, high aspirations, and capabilities to not just accomplish but exceed its own expectations. - Ketan Sabnis, Kylas

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).