‘While innovations are very much welcome, they must also be responsible’ – 25 quotes on India business trends

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 30 gems and insights from the week of September 19-25 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

India is already the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and has become a preferred destination for investors from around the world. - Rajan Anandan, IVCA

We, in India and around the world, are celebrating 75 years of India’s independence and its incredible journey as a vibrant democracy and a thriving economy. - Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The India digitisation story has opened up opportunities across sectors. The content ecosystem has particularly benefited from rapid growth in internet users. - Prateek Jain, Fundamentum Partnership

We have seen rapidly growing interest for content in regional languages in Tier II and III cities, semi-urban and rural segments. - Lal Chand Bisu, Kuku FM

As the saying goes in the Bengaluru tech space - what works in Indiranagar doesn’t work in Koramangala. - Bikram Bajaj, Fundfina

The Kerala government’s vision and policy make it compulsory to implement steps that encourage women to enter entrepreneurship and innovation in stronger numbers. - Veena George, Kerala Health Minister

More than 85% of coffee farmers in India, mostly small and medium farmers, have never tasted their own coffee. They are unaware of how their coffee is appreciated around the world. - Soomanna Mandepanda, HumbleBean

Fruits & Vegetables (F&V) as a category is ripe for disruption. - Ashish Wadhwani, IvyCap Ventures

Methanol will create significant economic benefits for the nation in its pursuit of a low-carbon economy. - Prakriti Sethi, Methanol Institute

Electric mobility is another promising global strategy for decarbonising the transportation sector considering that India is the fifth largest car market in the world and is continuing to grow. - Annanya Agarwal, Runaya Group

India is a huge country and market, and an especially important one for the two-wheeled industry and MotoGP as a sport. - Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports

The beauty space is a large category that will become an even larger category as our per capita GDP goes up. - Manish Taneja, Purplle

When it comes to makeup, skincare in makeup is a big demand. Consumers are keen on purchasing products made with natural good-for-you formulas. - Sukhleen Aneja, The Good Glamm Group

Putting together advancements in design, innovation, low-scale labour, and a massive push in terms of energy sources and infrastructure in the country, there's no reason India can't be a manufacturing hub in the coming years. - Vishal Kampani, JM Financial

We also foresee Indian companies looking to localise manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports, especially in electronics and aerospace. - Zetwerk

[The biotech sector] prowess in manufacturing is very high but at the same time we lack in R&D and innovation. - Sai Prasad, Bharat Biotech

We need to change this mindset of two quality standards for domestic and international markets and must not compromise with quality. - Piyush Goyal, Industry Minister

Smart brands will continue to seduce the consumer by launching new products in the festive period. - Arvind Singhal, Technopak Advisors

We expect to see better sales this year as gifting is back, and home as a category does well for gifting. - Ankita Shah Sonawala, EZ Life

With pent-up demand and the opening up of travel and leisure, the phenomenon of revenge spending is expected to drive up demand this season. - Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Wakefit﻿

With the festive season around the corner, small businesses owners have started preparing for the busiest time of the year. - Sampad Swain, Instamojo

Compared to H2 2021, which saw GMV of close to $8 billion across ecommerce platforms, we anticipate H2 2022 to clock between $11 billion and $12 billion in sales. - Naveen Malpani, Grant Thornton Bharat

Everyone believes that the success of UPI is because of small merchants. We will continue to support them and cannot disturb them. - Denny V Thomas, NPCI

The market gap in working capital availability for trade is still very huge. - Chaitanya Adapa, udaanCapital

Phase I of financial inclusion was about opening accounts; phase II is about increasing access to financial services such as credit, insurance, investment, etc. - V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor of India

The unprecedented wealth creation in the past five years in India, when other countries are stalling and are in a recessionary mode, reaffirms India as the ‘engine of growth for the global economy'. - Anas Rahman Junaid, Hurun India

While innovations are very much welcome, they must also be responsible. The need of the hour is to assure safety in digital loans. - Shaktikanta Das, RBI

