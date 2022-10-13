‘Philanthropy has been on the upswing in India’ – 20 quotes on India trends and opportunities

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of October 3-9 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

Ecommerce platforms have clocked sales of approximately Rs 24,500 crore (around $3 billion) in the first four days of festive sales. - Naveen Malpani, Grant Thornton Bharat

From festive season sales in 2021 to this year, the growth in shipment volumes has been close to 55%. - Dipanjan Banerjee, Ecom Express

Emerging categories like beauty and personal care, FMCG, health and pharma are growing at a much faster pace as compared to mature segments like electronics and fashion. - Kapil Makhija, Unicommerce

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have been fueling the digital transformation wave in the country and revamping the technological landscape. - Prashanth Kaddi, Deloitte India

Government-backed Skill Transformation Academies need to be established in every city, especially in the hinterlands, and young women need to be encouraged to take part rigorously and keep up with the evolving needs of our tech-driven world. - Robin Bhowmik, Manipal Global Education Services

Take any country into the picture, India has a large population of joint families, and the biggest issue they face is managing doors at odd hours. - Sanat Jain, Lavna

Just like the various forms of tourism growing in the country, such as rural tourism, sports tourism is a domain that we believe will be extremely fruitful in the coming years. - Vikram Singh, travelOsports

The youth leagues currently in India are like an unorganised sector. Whoever has their own academy or ground organises their own leagues. - Narendra Singh, travelOsports

Since there were so many EV brands coming to India, and homegrown ones are being accepted as well, we thought a multi-brand outlet would be a good bet. - Amit Das, Electric One

While we have fabulous young creative talent in our country and an enviable artisanal craft skill base, we have been lacking proper management and business training for these two critical stakeholders. - Anchal Jain, IIMA

The mainstay of India is MSMEs and they’re being fed by a large industry, which aggregates the work of our MSMEs. They get more opportunities. - Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce

In India, nearly 95% startups/MSMEs are uninsured. - Tejas Jain, Bimakavach

MSMEs should expand their horizon, step out of their comfort zone and explore equity financing to complement debt to sustain a growth prospect for an extended period. - Shrikant Goyal, GetFive

Early intervention can play a significant role in minimising the negative consequences of hearing loss. - AK Agarwal, Society for Sound Hearing

There is a huge potential in the medical research if we make an effort to include the trans and queer communities. - Aqsa Shaikh, Human Solidarity Foundation

The increasing rate of obesity and non-communicable diseases pose a hindrance to the country’s growth trajectory. - Vikas Singhal, Medanta- Medicity Hospital

Recently, in the Global Innovation Index 2022, India, which was in the 81st position earlier, has come up to the 40th position. - President Droupadi Murmu

Policy initiatives taken over the past few years have made India a global player and resulted in a significant inflow of foreign investments in all areas of the economy. - Deepak Bagla, Invest India

With the rapid expansion of the D2C space, venture capitalists and angel investors have already turned their attention to seed fund startups venturing into this space. - Abhishek Goenka, RPSG Capital Ventures

The desire to give permeates the social fabric of our country, and philanthropy has been on the upswing in India, especially among our young population. - Siddharth Ladsariya, Young Volunteers Organisation

