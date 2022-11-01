Teams, talent, technology – 15 quotes of the week on entrepreneurs and leaders

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of October 24-30 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

The most difficult component of the marketing funnel is customer retention. - Kamna Hazrati, TheYaYaCafe





We are seeing signs all around that, again, people's budgets are tight, inflation is still high, and energy costs are an additional layer on top of that caused by other issues. - Brian Olsavsky, Amazon





Recycling brass is also a less energy-intensive process in comparison to other metals, and it, therefore, produces a minimal carbon footprint. - Vivek Ramabhadran, Aulerth

Insurance is a ‘push’ product. You have to approach the customers and convince them about the benefits. - Tejas Jain, BimaKavach

Any student who is on a journey to go abroad has these three buckets of challenges--starting with counselling, going to financing, and then when where will they live. - Amit Singh, ﻿UniAcco





The homecare segment hadn't seen innovation in two decades, and most of the daily essentials we use, impact the environment the most. - Aditya Ruia, Beco





Food is a way to connect with other human beings. - Priya Babu, Transgender Resource Centre





Over the last 15-20 years, there has been a drastic shift in the way teams engage with one another in a space agnostic set-up, which has further multiplied the productivity levels to a great extent. - Mangalapadma Srinivasan, Verizon India





A comprehensive digital infrastructure had not been built for schools and educators at scale. - Mihir Gupta, Teachmint

Digital transformation and adoption is a critical strategy for businesses of all sizes worldwide. - Gaurav Trehan, KKR India

Digitisation of the biofuel supply chain will ensure improvement in the production and consumption of biofuels and help keep up with the demand. - Kishan Karunakaran, Buyofuel





Cone beam imaging enables precise identification of tissue at risk, the ischemic core, and the occlusion site. - Devender Singh, Yashoda Hospitals





Being a female founder and CEO, and having a different opinion, having a different point of view, is really great when it comes to making decisions and having that fresh point of view. - Helen Chen, Nomad Homes

Try to pick a problem that’s large enough. It’s a bit riskier when you start with a problem that can be so niche that it can be fixed with a simple feature from another competitor. - Sarah Toukan, Ziina

People are most effective when they identify what they are good at and find happiness in doing it. - Akriti Chopra, Zomato





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).