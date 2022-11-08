Amazon Pay’s #AbHarDinHuaAasan campaign highlights the convenience of digital payments for merchants in India

Meet Pawan. He is a street vendor who runs a small food stall in Barasat, West Bengal. He gets most of his takeaway food orders during lunch and breakfast hours. However, it has been difficult for him to juggle between collecting cash payments and returning loose change, timely packing of customer orders, and reconciling the accounts later. To solve the problem, Pawan has recently started accepting payments via the Amazon Pay QR code. Customers can scan the QR code available on his stall and pay him the exact amount for their orders. Pawan can instantly validate the payment receipt, without repeatedly looking at his phone, through voice notifications on the Amazon Pay for Business app. As a result, he can now focus on packing more customer orders during peak hours, instead of cash management. There are over 85 lakh Pawans spread across 350+ cities in India, onboarded as Amazon Pay merchants and benefiting from this seamless experience. Their latest campaign film #AbHarDinHuaAasan highlights the support they provide to small merchants, vendors, local store owners, at every step of their business interaction. The film showcases how merchants can grow their businesses using the array of digital payment solutions offered by Amazon Pay.





The first leg of the campaign was launched last year in November with a short film that illustrated the convenience of digital payments through its services. It captured varied use cases like shopping offline, shopping on Amazon.in or for bill payments, recharges, payment to delivery personnel and much more.





While the first leg of the campaign focused more on how customers can benefit from Amazon Pay’s services, the latest film brings spotlight on small business merchants and how their lives can get more ‘aasan’ (convenient) everyday with Amazon Pay.

Enabling SMBs on their digital payments journey

Amazon Pay continues to grow its digital footprint in the country and actively catalyze the Digital India movement by making transactions trusted, convenient, and rewarding.





Merchants who earlier largely operated through cash transactions now can accept payments from their customers using Amazon Pay's QR code. To obtain their Amazon Pay QR code, they can easily register on the Amazon Pay for Business app, available on iOS and Android. Customers can use any UPI app to scan the Amazon QR and make payments to these businesses. Additionally, the app allows business owners to reconcile their accounts, track their business health, and stay up to date on Amazon offers and discounts. It also has a voice notification feature in English and Hindi which makes using the app hassle-free for the merchants.





Apart from all this, Amazon Pay merchants, through Amazon’s lending partners, have easy access to working capital loans with low-interest rates and transparent mechanisms, to expand their businesses.

Growth of Digital Payments in India

The Indian digital payments market has witnessed a steady growth at a CAGR of 23 percent (volume-wise) and is expected to reach Rs 21,700 crore transactions in FY26 from Rs 5,900 crore in FY22, according to a PWC India report.





Furthermore, in terms of total merchant transactions, as per an industry report released by global payment gateway company Worldline’s India arm on October 4, UPI P2M (Person to Merchant) has emerged as the preferred payment mode with a market share of 34% in volume and 17% in terms of value. The report also put forth quite an interesting data point - the average ticket size of UPI P2M is one-third of UPI P2P (Person to Person). This however must be seen as a success because it means that even micro-transactions are going through UPI instead of cash.





Clearly, digital transactions are becoming a deep-rooted customer trait, overhauling the payment transaction landscape completely.





Keeping up with this, Amazon Pay is committed to empower merchants and customers by facilitating a rewarding, affordable, instant, trusted, and convenient experience.