Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay

View Brand Publisher

Amazon Pay’s #AbHarDinHuaAasan campaign highlights the convenience of digital payments for merchants in India

By Shubhangi . Mishra
November 08, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 08 2022 07:41:02 GMT+0000
Amazon Pay’s #AbHarDinHuaAasan campaign highlights the convenience of digital payments for merchants in India
The second leg of Amazon’s Pay brand campaign #AbHarDinHuaAasan shows the many opportunities digital payment systems present for small businesses in India.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Meet Pawan. He is a street vendor who runs a small food stall in Barasat, West Bengal. He gets most of his takeaway food orders during lunch and breakfast hours. However, it has been difficult for him to juggle between collecting cash payments and returning loose change, timely packing of customer orders, and reconciling the accounts later. To solve the problem, Pawan has recently started accepting payments via the Amazon Pay QR code. Customers can scan the QR code available on his stall and pay him the exact amount for their orders. Pawan can instantly validate the payment receipt, without repeatedly looking at his phone, through voice notifications on the Amazon Pay for Business app. As a result, he can now focus on packing more customer orders during peak hours, instead of cash management. There are over 85 lakh Pawans spread across 350+ cities in India, onboarded as Amazon Pay merchants and benefiting from this seamless experience. Their latest campaign film #AbHarDinHuaAasan highlights the support they provide to small merchants, vendors, local store owners, at every step of their business interaction. The film showcases how merchants can grow their businesses using the array of digital payment solutions offered by Amazon Pay.


The first leg of the campaign was launched last year in November with a short film that illustrated the convenience of digital payments through its services. It captured varied use cases like shopping offline, shopping on Amazon.in or for bill payments, recharges, payment to delivery personnel and much more.


While the first leg of the campaign focused more on how customers can benefit from Amazon Pay’s services, the latest film brings spotlight on small business merchants and how their lives can get more ‘aasan’ (convenient) everyday with Amazon Pay.

Enabling SMBs on their digital payments journey

Amazon Pay continues to grow its digital footprint in the country and actively catalyze the Digital India movement by making transactions trusted, convenient, and rewarding.


Merchants who earlier largely operated through cash transactions now can accept payments from their customers using Amazon Pay's QR code. To obtain their Amazon Pay QR code, they can easily register on the Amazon Pay for Business app, available on iOS and Android. Customers can use any UPI app to scan the Amazon QR and make payments to these businesses. Additionally, the app allows business owners to reconcile their accounts, track their business health, and stay up to date on Amazon offers and discounts. It also has a voice notification feature in English and Hindi which makes using the app hassle-free for the merchants.


Apart from all this, Amazon Pay merchants, through Amazon’s lending partners, have easy access to working capital loans with low-interest rates and transparent mechanisms, to expand their businesses.

Growth of Digital Payments in India

The Indian digital payments market has witnessed a steady growth at a CAGR of 23 percent (volume-wise) and is expected to reach Rs 21,700 crore transactions in FY26 from Rs 5,900 crore in FY22, according to a PWC India report.


Furthermore, in terms of total merchant transactions, as per an industry report released by global payment gateway company Worldline’s India arm on October 4, UPI P2M (Person to Merchant) has emerged as the preferred payment mode with a market share of 34% in volume and 17% in terms of value. The report also put forth quite an interesting data point - the average ticket size of UPI P2M is one-third of UPI P2P (Person to Person). This however must be seen as a success because it means that even micro-transactions are going through UPI instead of cash.


Clearly, digital transactions are becoming a deep-rooted customer trait, overhauling the payment transaction landscape completely.


Keeping up with this, Amazon Pay is committed to empower merchants and customers by facilitating a rewarding, affordable, instant, trusted, and convenient experience.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors

[Funding roundup] Driffle, On2Cook, Symbio Generrics raise capital

doola raises $8M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Meet the impressive line-up of speakers for the Indian SaaS track at TechSparks 2022

Daily Capsule
What is Tata 1MG’s growth strategy?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Quona Capital announces $332M fintech venture fund for investments in emerging markets

Startup funding and news updates: daily roundup (November 8, 2022)

[Funding roundup] Driffle, On2Cook, Symbio Generrics raise capital

Sale of electric cars surged 268%: smallcase subsidiary report

doola raises $8M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Zoho announces new R&D investments, crosses $1B in revenue