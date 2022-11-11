What to expect on Day 2 of TechSparks 2022

Following an exciting first day that saw trailblazing entrepreneurs including Bhavish Aggarwal, Nithin Kamath, Mabel Chacko and Ashish Hemrajani share their stories and insights, YourStory is ready to host more innovators and disruptors on day two of the country’s most influential startup-tech conference, TechSparks.





After two years of hosting TechSparks virtually, the startup-tech conference is being held in person this year at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru. And it is bigger and better than ever before.





The theme for the 13th edition of TechSparks is 'Building on India’s Tech Agenda'. The three-day event is bringing together architects and early adopters across the innovation ecosystem of the country.





From cutting-edge technologies and audacious ideas to path-breaking disruptions and deep humane conversations, TechSparks 2022 is the destination for deliberating, deep-diving, and understanding the promise of India’s tech agenda.





On day two, entrepreneur-turned-investor and co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Kunal Bahl, is all set to reveal how his experiences have helped him make better decisions. Kunal has made some outstanding bets on some of the country's top startups today–including in Ola, Razorpay, Mamaearth, and Urban Company.





Also catch edtech champions Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath in an unfiltered conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, as they discuss the current state of the Indian edtech industry and what’s in store.





If you are an aspiring entrepreneur with an eye on the hyperlocal delivery space, catch Kabeer Biswas, Co-founder and CEO of Dunzo, spill the secrets behind building a 'Made in India' hyperlocal business.

Vani Kola, Founder and MD, Kalaari Capital, will talk about the pitfalls and challenges that a startup faces, the secrets of building a successful business, and the mistakes to avoid while taking the IPO route, in a keynote session.





In a fireside chat, Rahul Kotha, CBO of Razorpay, will discuss how diversifying is the way forward for fintech companies in the country.





The buzzword in the startup ecosystem is ‘funding winter’—the phase of market correction that lowers the chances of startups getting higher valuations. In a panel discussion, Shanti Mohan of LetsVenture, Ankur Khaitan of Fireside Ventures, Mandeep Julka of Chiratae Ventures, and Dilip Gopinath of HSBC tell us what startups need to bring to the table to stand out and raise money.





On the second day of TechSparks, YourStory has planned a special set of sessions focusing on Web3. The sessions will cover the different business models of Web3, decentralisation strategy, and how Web2 can bring the next billion users to Web3.





Finally, what’s the use of technology if it's not solving real-life problems? In this important panel discussion, Anjali Bansal of Avaana Capital, Hemanth Aluru of Turno, and Abhay Mudgal of Eeki Foods discuss how technology can help fight climate change.