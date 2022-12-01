Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

DeHaat raises $60M Series E funding led by Sofina, Temasek

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 01, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 01 2022 00:31:32 GMT+0000
DeHaat raises $60M Series E funding led by Sofina, Temasek
With the capital, DeHaat aims to add over one million farmers to its platform and expand into newer geographies across the globe.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Agritech startup ﻿DeHaat﻿ has raised $60 million in a Series E funding round led by Sofina Ventures and Temasek. Prosus Ventures, RTP Global India, and Lightrock India also participated in the round.


Dexter Capital and Vertices Partners were the advisors of this funding round.


This is the startup's third fundraise. With the capital, it aims to add over one million farmers to its platform and expand into newer geographies across the globe.


Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, DeHaat said, "DeHaat has seen 60X growth in the last 40 months and it now has laid a foundation for a clear path to profitability. Closing a $60 million round when 70% of the last raise is still left signifies a victorious status of DeHaat as a market leader in agtech. We aim to leverage this status to consolidate our growth towards efficiency and profitability. We aim to break-even in the next 12 months along with 2-2.5X growth on a YoY basis."


The startup offers end-to-end agricultural services to farmers, including distribution of high-quality agricultural inputs, personalised farm advisory, access to financial services, and market linkages for selling their produce.

agritech

(Representative image)

ALSO READ
Agritech investments saw 4X growth in 21-22: Kalaari Capital report

Yana Kachurina, Principal, Sofina said, "We continue to be impressed by DeHaat’s vision and endeavour to empower farmers and local communities, and with this additional funding we hope to create an even deeper and broader impact within the existing network as well as new geographies.’


The agritech startup has a last-mile supply chain in over 110,000 villages across over 150 districts in India, and has a digitised network of over 10,000 micro-entrepreneurs. The startup has over 1.5 million farmers across Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and others.


DeHaat has onboarded 2,000+ agribusiness institutions, including input manufacturers, FMCG players, banks, insurance partners and bulk output exporters, offering them direct access to farmers to drive efficiency and transparency.


The company has also been ahead of the curve in consolidating the sector with as many as six M&As under its belt, the latest being twin acquisitions YCook India Pvt Ltd and FieldFresh Foods aimed at tapping into the global economy for Indian farmers.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

B2B ecommerce to fuel online marketplace wave in next 5 years: Report

How MSMEs can take Indian economy to new heights with the right digital tools

Coming soon: Dabur India’s D2C portal

Daily Capsule
Driving EV financing in rural and semi-urban areas
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

B2B ecommerce to fuel online marketplace wave in next 5 years: Report

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra becomes investor and brand ambassador for Hunar Online Courses

How real-time data can enable businesses to build a prioritisation framework for growth

India’s agrifood startups close record-breaking $4.6B funding in FY22: Report

Zetwerk acquires Unimacts for $39M with eye on US solar, wind-power customers

Myntra brings global fashion brand Boohoo Group to India