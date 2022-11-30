Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Dunzo raises Rs 50 Cr debt from Blacksoil

By Team YS
November 30, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 30 2022 11:36:53 GMT+0000
Dunzo raises Rs 50 Cr debt from Blacksoil
The debt fund has also come at a time when Dunzo is in the process of shutting down some of its dark stores across Delhi NCR and Hyderabad
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Quick commerce startup ﻿Dunzo﻿ had raised Rs 50 crore, or $6.2 million, via debentures from Blacksoil India, according to Entrackr.


In January this year, ﻿the Bengaluru-based startup had raised $240 million in its latest round of funding, valuing Dunzo at $775 million.


According to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing, the board at Dunzo has passed a special resolution to allot 1,000 non-convertible debentures at an issue price of Rs 500,000 per debenture to raise to Rs 50 crore from Blacksoil.

Zetwerk debt funding
ALSO READ
Next-day delivery will be dead in 5 years: Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas

The debt fund has also come at a time when Dunzo is in the process of shutting down some of its dark stores across Delhi NCR and Hyderabad. The company also fired a few employees during the process, according to Entrackr.


In FY22, the company’s losses spiked 2X and crossed the Rs 460 crore mark. Revenue grew two-fold and stood at Rs 54 crore during the period.


Dunzo did not respond to queries from YourStory till the time this report was published.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Digital Workplace: Enabling Greater Agility for Businesses

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

Ecommerce startup Flash by ex-Flipkart SVP raises $5.8M in seed funding

Vetic, Gamerji, ClassMonitor and Burma Burma raise early-stage funding

Daily Capsule
Driving EV financing in rural and semi-urban areas
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra becomes investor and brand ambassador for Hunar Online Courses

How real-time data can enable businesses to build a prioritisation framework for growth

India’s agrifood startups close record-breaking $4.6B funding in FY22: Report

Zetwerk acquires Unimacts for $39M with eye on US solar, wind-power customers

Myntra brings global fashion brand Boohoo Group to India

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 30, 2022)