Employee volunteering platform ﻿Goodera﻿ has announced that it has raised Rs 80 crore ($10 million) in a funding round. Investors who participated in the round include Zoom Ventures, Elevation Capital, Xto10X Technologies, Nexus Venture Partners, Omidyar Network India, Ursula Burns, and Binny Bansal, among others.





As organisations look to create a deeper social footprint, Goodera aims to combine social impact and employee engagement. The company said it will use funds from the recent fundraise to scale its team, technology and catalogue. It had raised about Rs 35 crore in Series A and Rs 79 crore in Series B in 2017 and 2018 respectively.





Through Goodera, enterprises can provide on-demand, impactful and engaging volunteering experiences to employees worldwide. Some of these include reviewing resumes of underprivileged youth, assembling solar lamps for the homeless, tree plantation, and beach and park clean-ups, amongst others.

“We simplify volunteering and eliminate these overheads. Millions of employees can now volunteer without spending time and effort on volunteer management...This fundraise will help us scale our infrastructure to enable millions of employees to volunteer,” said Abhishek Humbad, Founder and CEO of Goodera.





Goodera currently executes virtual, hybrid, and in-person volunteering experiences for employees in over 100 countries and in more than 20 languages. It has over 400 customers like IBM, Target, EY, Amazon, and other brands, including 60 from Fortune 500.





“With a strong team and a clear mission, Goodera is poised to rapidly scale in a market ready for disruption,” said Binny Bansal on his investment in Goodera.





Ravi Adusumalli from Elevation Capital added, “Abhishek and the team at Goodera have unmatched expertise in the domain and are building a whole new category with their employee volunteering solutions, and we are excited to continue supporting them with scale,”





As of today, Goodera’s platform provides access to over 10 million employees through its customers, and aims to reach over 100 million employees by 2025.





