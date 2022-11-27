Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Capturing India’s essence in a bottle

By Team YS
November 27, 2022, Updated on : Sun Nov 27 2022 02:01:32 GMT+0000
Capturing India’s essence in a bottle
Legend 1942’s Heritage, Flamboyance, and In-DNA gender-fluid fragrances are inspired by the cultural legacy of India. And their ingredients reflect this as well.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hello Reader,


Successfully completing one of its longest missions, the Indian Space Research Organisation put another feather in its cap with the launch of nine satellites, including an Earth observation satellite (Oceansat). 


Indian spacetech startups also contributed to the payload. Bengaluru-headquartered Pixxel developed technology demonstrator ‘Anand’—a miniaturised Earth-observation camera. Meanwhile, ﻿Dhruva Space﻿ has put a radio communication satellite, Thybolt.


ICYMI: As a reward for defeating Argentina in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Saudi Arabia is rewarding its football players with Rolls Royce! Now that’s called a ‘sweet victory’.


In today’s newsletter, we will talk about 


  • Capturing India’s essence in a bottle
  • Tête-à-tête with Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal
  • OYO’s losses narrow


Here’s your trivia for today: How tall is the tallest living person in the world?


Splurge

Capturing India’s essence in a bottle

India is home to tuberoses, sandalwood, patchouli, vetiver, and jasmine. However, most of our perfumes don't have homegrown ingredients. This led fragrance professional and brand strategist Anuradha Sansar to launch Legend 1942 to change the narrative around Made in India fragrances.


Homegrown fragrance:


  • All the fragrances are gender-fluid in nature, and are packaged in black and white bottles, representing ‘yin and yang’. 
  • The brand name is a tribute to Bollywood’s legend and curator of the fragrance brand Amitabh Bachchan. 
  • A 30ml bottle is priced between Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,750. For the 100ml bottle, the price ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500.
Legend 1942


Interview

Tête-à-tête with Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal

Born to a poor family in Ramnagar, Nainital, Sandeep Nailwal was raised in the ghettos of East Delhi. Determined to finish his education and a will to become a "big man," today, Sandeep is the co-founder of Polygon, a multi-billion dollar company which is one of the biggest in the Web3 space.


The journey:


  • Sandeep juggles many hats as an active guide, mentor and angel investor, and is inspired by Mark Zuckerberg.
  • He met Jaynti “JD” Kanani and Anurag Arjun to start Matic Network in 2017, renaming it to Polygon four years later after receiving Mark Cuban's backing.
  • During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandeep started Crypto Relief—a community-run fund that raised over $475 million to help Indians.
sandeep nailwal


Financial earnings

OYO’s losses narrow

Ritesh Agarwal-led OYO has narrowed its losses of Rs 333 crore in Q2 FY23—down from Rs 414 crore in the previous quarter. Since it filed its DRHP in October last year, the company's valuation has dipped to as low as $6.5 billion in the private market.


Key points:


  • OYO registered a 23% increase in gross booking value (GBV) per hotel in the latest quarter compared to Q1 FY23.
  • The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew 8X—from Rs 7 crore in Q1 to Rs 56 crore in Q2.
  • The gross rentals for OYO European homes business stayed stagnant, showing just a 4% increase.
oyo


News & updates

  • Paytm's troubles: The Reserve Bank of India has asked Paytm Payments Services Limited to resubmit the application to operate as a payment aggregator. It put a pause on onboarding online merchants till the time approval remains pending.
  • Security risk: The US has banned approvals of new telecommunications equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE, saying they pose “an unacceptable risk” to national security. The rules also ban the sale or import of surveillance equipment.
  • Record sale: According to Adobe Analytics, US online spending is expected to set a record for Black Friday, as steep discounts lured consumers against the backdrop of high inflation. Shoppers are expected to spend between $9 billion and $9.2 billion online.


How tall is the tallest living person in the world?


Answer: 8 feet, 2 inches. Sultan Kosen, a 39-year-old man from Turkey, set the record in 2009.


We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail editorial@yourstory.com


If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

‘If you are passionate about what you are doing, the money will come,’ says author Dhruv Nath

Content to community-based learning: Tracking upskilling startup Scaler’s evolution

Healthkart raises $65M funding from Temasek, A91 Partners

Daily Capsule
Capturing India’s essence in a bottle
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Treasures, textures, themes—creative highlights from the York Art Gallery

Matt Abrahams, author and professor, on the ‘sport of communication’

Earth observation satellite in orbit, ISRO terms mission 'unique'

OYO's loss narrows sequentially to Rs 333 Cr in Q2 FY23

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

Amazon to close down food delivery business in India