AWS

AWS

View Brand Publisher

Celebrating the changemakers: All you need to know about SaaS Camp 2022

By Sananda Bhattacharya
November 16, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 16 2022 11:28:18 GMT+0000
Celebrating the changemakers: All you need to know about SaaS Camp 2022
With tracks providing frameworks for every stage of a startup, SaaS Camp will serve as a forum to hear directly from visionaries set to shape the future of Indian SaaS.
The rise of SaaS in India has been phenomenal. India’s SaaS ecosystem is forecasted to be valued at $50 billion by 2030, according to a report by Bessemer Venture Partners.


The report also depicts that India employs more than 62,000 people in the SaaS sector with selected Indian companies even outperforming their US counterparts.


As per Bain and Company, many factors are at play for the upswing such as high capital efficiency, Indian SaaS firms equipped with excellent ARR-to-funding ratios, and perfect sync in line with their global SaaS peers.


To celebrate these achievements, Freshworks for Startups, in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), is hosting SaaS Camp, an exclusive by-invitation-only event to celebrate and shine a spotlight on the best minds in the Indian SaaS sector.


Scheduled for November 18 2022 in Bengaluru, this event will bring together the 100 most promising SaaS founders in India, 40+ top VCs, and 15+ successful startup founders for six hours of keynotes, chats, and entertainment.


SaaS Camp is designed for startups at all stages of scale with focused panel sessions on $1 million, $10 million, and $100 million ARR journeys.

Celebrating the changemakers: All you need to know about SaaS Camp 2022

What to expect?

The day will kick off with Freshworks’ CEO Girish Mathrubootham addressing the gathering virtually, followed by a keynote chat on ‘Imagining the trillion-dollar future of Indian SaaS’ featuring Manav Garg, Founder, Eka Software Solutions and Co-founder, SaaSBoomi, Together Fund; Harshjit Sethi, MD, Sequoia India; Ramesh Ravishankar, ‍Senior Director, Marketing, Freshworks; and Vaishali Kasture, Head of Enterprise Business, India & South Asia, AWS.


You can also look forward to key tracks, starting with ‘Cracking 1 million ARR: What it takes’, featuring Pranay Desai, Principal, Matrix Partners India; Sivaramakrishnan Narayanan, Co-founder and CTO, Fyle; and Prasanna Krishnamoorthy, CEO, and Co-founder, Upekkha.


Track 2 on ‘Carving through the growth journey of $1 million to $10 million ARR’ will feature Ashwini Asokan, Founder, and CEO, MadStreetDen; Suumit Shah, ‍CEO and Founder, Dukaan; and Shivakumar Ganesan, ‍Co-founder, and CEO, Exotel.


Track 3 on ‘Scale-up journey to $100 million ARR’ will feature Shekhar Kirani, Partner, Accel India; Khilan Haria, SVP and Head of Payments, Product, Razorpay; and Anand Subbaraman, SVP, Product, Design and Marketing, BrowserStack. Additionally, Kumara Raghavan, India Head, Startup Sales Segment, AWS and Srivatsan Venkatesan‍, Vice President - Product Management Freshworks will also be sharing insights and learnings at the event.


Other highlights include a standup comedy by Rahul Subramanian, 1:1 networking with top investors, and curated goodies for all attendees, partnered with BlueTokai and Hush Puppies.


Save the date: November 18 | Bengaluru


To know more about the SaaS Camp and to register for an invite,

