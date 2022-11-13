Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

[Weekly funding roundup Nov 7-11] Venture capital inflow remains steady

By Thimmaya Poojary
November 13, 2022, Updated on : Sun Nov 13 2022 13:12:59 GMT+0000
[Weekly funding roundup Nov 7-11] Venture capital inflow remains steady
The month of November continues to see a stable venture funding environment as investors place their bets on startups across various segments.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The month of November is holding steady in terms of venture capital inflow into Indian startups, and companies from segments like healthcare and petcare are getting traction from investors.

The total venture funding raised by Indian startups in the second week of November stood at $217 million, cutting across 26 deals. In comparison, the previous week saw total funding of $212 million.

The steady flow of venture capital is a positive sign for the Indian startup ecosystem, given the gloomy talk of funding winter. However, the pace of money coming into startups has slowed down considerably, and investors are taking more time to make their decisions.

Masai School

(L-R) Masai School co-founder Prateek Shukla, cricketer Mithali Raj, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia and Masai School co-founder Yogesh Bhat


1208 people loved this story

[Funding roundup] Assert AI, Dhiway, Sanfe, Meeraq and others raise capital

However, at the recently concluded three-day Techsparks 2022, the 13th edition of YourStory's flagship startup-tech event, venture capitalists and investors participating in the summit were in unison in their view that the talk around funding winter was overblown as the fundamentals of the ecosystem were very sound. They felt it was just a matter of time before venture capital funding comes back in full force.

Key transactions

Global Dental Services (GDS) raised $66 million from Investcorp, Tybourne Capital Management, SeaLink Capital Partners, and existing investors.


Hyderabad-based HRtech leader ﻿Keka secured Series A funding of $57 million from WestBridge Capital.


EV manufacturer GreenCell Express raised $55 million from Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and Clean Technology Fund (CTF).


Pet care startup ﻿Supertails raised $10 million from Fireside Ventures﻿, Saama Capital﻿, DSG Consumer Partners, and angel investors.


Edtech startup ﻿Masai School﻿ raised $10 million from Omidyar Network India, India Quotient, Unitus Ventures, Mithali Raj, and Bhaichung Bhutia.


CureBay, the Odisha-based healthtech startup, has raised Rs 50 crore ($6.1 million approx) in a Series A round of funding led by Elevar Equity.


Drone startup ﻿Garuda Aerospace raised $5 million in funding from a large infra development firm, a group of HNI and angel investors from India, the UAE, and Singapore.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BYJU’S says four out of five acquisitions to break even by next quarter

Next-day delivery will be dead in 5 years: Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas

The 30 most promising Indian startups of 2022

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

Daily Capsule
TechSparks 2022 ends with a bang!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Now is the best time to build a company: Shailendra Singh

Can we trust data? Perfios COO Ramgopal Subramani says yes

Climbing S-curve too early a potential business risk: Shiprocket, Licious founders

How BookMyShow reinvented its business to create new growth avenues

Art, life, resilience—how this exhibition provokes us to think of creativity and purpose

TechSparks 2022 ends with a bang!