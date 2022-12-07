‘Data science should be pervasive, embedded in your business processes’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Digital first brands are finding it increasingly rewarding to engage with consumers in these channels and offer them a seamless and omnichannel experience. - Anil Kumar, RedSeer Strategy Consultants





For brands, it is high time that they invest more in technology rather than just marketing to break the revenue ceiling and achieve higher brand loyalty and market share. - Vikram Saxena, BetterCommerce





It’s amazing to see the number of women-centric D2C brands coming up these days, thanks to tech. - Shubhra Chadda, Chumbak

The lack of capital isn’t the only issue in scaling digital-first brands, They need a tech-led scaling path with fashion technology, marketing expertise, differentiation and the right channel mix. - Prashanth Aluru, TMRW

The availability of safe and convenient mobility options needs to keep pace with the rapidly expanding cityscapes. - Ashish Kundra, Government of Delhi





The global supply chain for specialty chemicals is ripe for disruption - new production centres and more efficient supply chains will emerge, enabled by technology. - Anand Datta, Nexus Venture Partners

Logistics marketplaces are helping truckers improve their all-round efficiency and price competitiveness. - Karan Shaha, Vahak





Billing is now not a standalone activity but a complex function which needs to be linked to several systems such as the patient’s digital health records and the hospital’s practice management platform. - Tamal Das, Ezetap





Expanding access to credit is a key driver for financial progress. - Kunal Shah, CRED

The need for upskilling and training is more important today than ever. Despite the economic downturn, the demand for technical jobs continues to grow. - Andrew Sklar, AWS

Bootcamps have been an extremely popular concept in the edtech industry, and there is no denying that learners are looking for the holistic learning experience that bootcamps offer. - Krishna Kumar, Simplilearn





The level of awareness around Crypto needs to extend to its ill uses too. Only then can mainstream adoption take place in an environment of trust. - Nischal Shetty, WazirX

Cloud reacts well to uncertainty. - Puneet Chandok, AISPL





Global data centre operators are increasingly investing in low-carbon and energy-efficient technologies to reduce the impact on the environment and achieve optimum efficiency. - Ramesh Nair, Colliers India

The cost of data localisation is not always the economic cost, and it involves indirect costs which can’t be quantified, like expertise and time. - Kazim Rizvi, The Dialogue

It is still very early days but, today, data and AI is transforming every major industry. - Kunal Taneja, Databricks





Data science should be pervasive, embedded in your business processes. - Mohit Kumar, Udaan





