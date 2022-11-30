‘Data will play a crucial role in driving hyper-personalised experience’—20 quotes on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1042 people loved this story [Year in Review 2021] Top ten changemakers of the year





The cross-pollination between startups and the IT industry is good for the ecosystem. - Kris Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu, and Krishnan Narayanan, 'The IT Story Of India'

Building a high-performance tech team is one of the most critical things for any tech startup. - Abhimanyu Saxena, Scaler

If you look at the last decade, it has been the decade of startups, and these need certain skills, which are beyond technical skills. These include flexibility, adaptability, collaboration, stress management, anxiety, handling conflicts, and leveraging relationships. - Neeraj Kumar, PeakMind

We have seen first-hand how technology fosters inclusion by creating equity in opportunities. It is a catalyst that enables women to become economically active, particularly in this ever-evolving digital world. - Nidhi Bhasin, NASSCOM Foundation

A common issue that affects women in STEM is the broken ladder to higher positions. - Shalini V Nair, Ennoventure

Tech companies should come forward and implement programmes that can offer women regular training on balancing their roles and also encourage them to ask questions. - Sumanpreet Bhatia, Exotel





Today, if you look at most shopping platforms globally, you wouldn’t say that there is an ideal level of diversity and inclusivity amongst catalogue models. The problem is that bringing in that ideal level of diversity would often be prohibitively expensive. - Arvind Nair, NeuroPixel.AI

1061 people loved this story [Year in Review 2021] Meet the top 10 techies we celebrated this year





Countless customers are falling prey to unjust interest rates and harrowing tactics employed by claptrap fintech firms. - Rohit Garg, SmartCoin Financials





Making sure their passwords are updated and have two-factor authentication — whatever can be done — becomes quite important in helping customers secure their data. - Krithika Muthukrishnan, Scripbox





Organisations need to always look at combinations of controls at all layers of people processes and technology. - Manoj Kuruvanthody, Tredence Analytics Solutions

Engagement of existing users can be as or even more important than acquiring new users. - Chandni Nihalani, PayPal India

Information technology has played an important role in sensitive, transparent and accountable good governance. - Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister





Now AI is so evolved that it has become feasible to build robust robots with cooking intelligence to tackle the variability in ingredients and ensure cooking consistency. - Sudeep Gupta, Euphotic Labs

With the rapid growth of artificial intelligence in clinical settings, researchers need excellent tools to build high-quality datasets and models at scale. - Shivam Sharma, RedBrick AI





Improving access to paediatric cancer care, including therapy focused approach and technological advancements is extremely critical and will be proven cost effective, feasible and will hold the potential to improve survival rate of the condition. - Satya Prakash Yadav, Medanta Hospital

The use of IoT and big data can help improve energy efficiency for residential and commercial buildings. - Anjali Bansal, Avaana Capital

The platform of the future needs to cater to a highly dynamic job market, skill-based hiring and changing expectations from careers. - Sekhar Garisa, foundit.in





SMEs may not find it viable to hire a full-fledged finance function, and here is where the role of virtual CFOs comes in. - Jitendra Jain, TapanshiFinanziell





A future you wants journals and scrapbooks of memories, but the present you would rather watch YouTube. So, most moments end up undocumented (or lost in the cloud). - Shriya Sekhsaria, Lumhaa

1309 people loved this story [Year in Review 2021] Times are changing as women in tech reach new heights





If a review is purchased or you are rewarding the person for writing the review, then that has to be clearly marked that as a purchased review. - Rohit Kumar Singh, Consumer Affairs Secretary

D2C is going through a phase of reckoning. Even FMCG is seeing intense churn in the sector. - Ankur Bisen, Technopak Advisors

D2C brands have total autonomy over how their items are displayed, priced, and promoted. This increases brand engagement, inspires repeat purchases, and fosters brand loyalty. - Rishi Vasudev, G.O.A.T. Brand Labs





Data will play a crucial role in driving hyper-personalised experience. - Gaurav Mangla, Pickrr





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).