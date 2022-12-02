Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
CXXO

CXXO

View Brand Publisher

Founders of Onco and Binks share the highs and lows of their funding journey

By Niyati Joshi Gupta
December 02, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 02 2022 05:39:33 GMT+0000
Founders of Onco and Binks share the highs and lows of their funding journey
From getting their first cheque to facing failures while raising funds, Rashie Jain and Aamna Khan share the magical moments from their fundraising journeys at the ‘No Ceiling Summit 2022’.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The flow of a fundraising pitch deck is vital for striking a chord with investors and clearly displaying the narrative of the business. Be it pitching to the right people or making the correct pitch, the set of rules for raising funds are ever evolving.


Rashie Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Onco and Aamna Khan, Co-founder and CEO, Binks, lay out the tricks of the funding trade in a panel discussion with angel investor Radhika Ghai at the recently-held ‘No Ceiling Summit 2022’.


In its continued commitment to level the playing field, Kalaari Capital’s CXXO initiative and YourStory launched the first-ever edition of ‘No Ceiling Summit 2022’ in Bengaluru. Packed with engaging conversations and workshops, the summit celebrated the efforts and achievements of women changemakers in the country.


Enhancing cancer care for patients by providing end-to-end care management, Onco is a leading patient-centric cancer care management platform where patients get access to world-class cancer experts, treatment centres, and quality accredited diagnostic centres in India. “We have a chain of daycare centres where you can get chemotherapy outside the hospital coupled with a tech-enabled care management platform making the whole experience seamless and less frustrating,” said Rashie.


Having worked as an analyst at a VC fund prior to starting out on her own, Rashie gives due credit to having the right foot in the funding ecosystem. “We managed to get some meetings with the institutional VCs and we were very lucky that one of them had a thesis in oncology and that's how the journey started for me,” she explained.


Aamna’s journey started in 2019 when she launched Binks, a personal fashion company for women specialising in customising and made-to-measure pieces. “Our first cheque was from Y Combinator in 2019 and back then it was just our application, we did not have a product, we did not have metrics, users or anything at all, it was just an idea,” she recalled.


Aamna has been famous for writing an investor’s memo which not only got her Y Combinator’s backing, but also became the talk of the town. “It happened by chance, it wasn't written for investors in fact we wrote it for our team, we wrote it for people who would be joining us. I think it built up our conviction even better and a lot of people appreciated the fact that we've done all the legwork and we really knew what we were doing,” she shared.

Fighting gender bias

Talking about fighting gender discrimination at the workplace, Aamna said, “There are certain types of questions that I get asked which my co-founder, Raj, will probably not face. It’s certain small things and it's very subtle, but I think times have also changed so in my more recent fundraise I did not experience any of those.”


Rashie on the other hand believes in keeping the gender lens at bay. Facing rejection, she has always gravitated towards thinking that the other party is not interested in her product rather than considering it as an act of gender bias. This has not only helped her in keeping her mental peace but also in accepting rejection and moving on. “Maybe there is some inherent bias and I'm just very wrong at reading it. I feel like this is a more constructive take-away, so that I can work on improving my pitch. I can't really change my gender so this is how I approach it,” she said.

Funding moments and key learnings

Raising funds comes with its own set of unforgettable moments. The first cheque, the first pitch and so many other such experiences make the journey a memorable one. For Aamna, one of her top fundraising moments has been the excitement around her investor’s note. The note that created the entire buzz was actually not intended for the investors and yet it resulted in Binks being able to close the round within two weeks.


Rashie shared a similar experience where an angel investor wrote a cheque for half a million after hearing her pitch over a 10-minute phone call.


Having faced their fair share of failures as well, Aamna and Rashie have grown to take rejection in their stride. Rolling out advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, Rashie said, “You have to go into this process knowing fully well that this is a marathon not a sprint, your success rate is going to be one percent. Just make sure that you can cater to your investors’ context better so do some research to improve your odds of success.”


With a lot of second generation self-made entrepreneurs emerging, India holds a great place in the startup ecosystem. And keeping this hope alive, Aamna signs off at a positive note saying, “A no is not a no forever, people change their minds and it's our job to make that happen.”

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Agritech startup MoooFarm raises $13M in Series A round led by Aavishkaar Capital

Ecommerce startup Flash by ex-Flipkart SVP raises $5.8M in seed funding

Fintech startup Novo raises additional $35M in Series B from GGV Capital

Banking on affordable beauty, this Ludhiana startup is pitching against cosmetics giants

Daily Capsule
Funding up by 18% in November
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

TechSparks 2022: Experts deliberate on technologies leading to the rise of gaming and content in India

Here’s how technology and innovation are driving the growth of Arista Vault, India’s first smart luggage brand

‘Reformers will play a role in creating level playing fields’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Funding up by 18% in November

Bumpy year for listed unicorns ﻿PolicyBazaar﻿, ﻿Paytm﻿, ﻿Zomato﻿, ﻿Nykaa, down Rs 2 lakh crore cumulatively

Fintech startup Novo raises additional $35M in Series B from GGV Capital