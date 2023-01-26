Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Accel, Tiger Global looking to sell stake in Flipkart for $1.5B: Report

By Pooja Malik
January 26, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 26 2023 06:11:36 GMT+0000
Accel, Tiger Global looking to sell stake in Flipkart for $1.5B: Report
Tiger Global, which owns about 4% of the stake in the company, and Accel, holding over 1%, are looking to sell their stake to Walmart.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tiger Global and ﻿Accel﻿, two early backers of ecommerce firm ﻿Flipkart﻿, are in talks to sell their remaining stake in the company to ﻿Walmart﻿ Inc for approximately $1.5 billion,  


If the talks go through, Walmart’s stake would increase in Flipkart by about 5%, according to a report in the Economic Times quoting a source. In 2018, Walmart acquired the majority stake in the firm for about $16 billion, and later, said it could take the firm public in four years.


As per reports, Tiger Global owns about 4% of the company while Accel holds over 1%.


YourStory has not been able to independently verify this report.

ALSO READ
Flipkart marketplace arm gets $90M cash infusion

As per the report, the private equity firms are looking to fully exit the firm. With discussions underway; the transaction is expected to close in due course, it added.


Flipkart raised $3.6 billion at a $37.6 billion valuation from SoftBank, Tiger Global, Walmart, and others to make deeper investments in its supply chain, technology, and infrastructure to meet the growing demand for digital commerce in India, in 2021.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Content management platform Rigi raises $12M

Shifting from Singapore to India cost PhonePe investors Rs 8,000 Cr in taxes

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy

EV startup Ultraviolette's FY22 loss widens to Rs 1.81 Cr as expenses rise

Daily Capsule
PhonePe’s expensive homecoming
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt may announce measures in Budget to further strengthen startup ecosystem

Contract management startup SirionLabs downsizes workforce by 15%

India a 'bright spot' in world economy right now: UN economist

Singapore will strongly support India's G20 priorities, says trade minister

India-led G20's Startup 20 group to hold inception meeting in Hyderabad

India needs to nurture, build ecosystem for entrepreneurship: CEO of US science body