Education SaaS startup Toddle raises $17M in Series A led by Sequoia Capital India

Bengaluru-based teaching and learning platform Toddle has raised $17 million in Series A funding led by Sequoia Capital India.





Tenacity Ventures and Trifecta Capital along with existing investors Matrix Partners, Beenext, and Better Capital also took part in the funding round.





“While most companies are trying to improve education by working outside the school system, we think the real opportunity lies in helping our schools become better," Deepanshu Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Toddle said.

Founded in 2019 by Deepanshu, Gautam Arora, Misbah Jafary, Nikhil Poonawala and Parita Parekh, Toddle is on a mission to help teachers do their work. Its first product is a teaching and learning platform used by independent schools offering IB, UbD, Cambridge, British, and other curricula.





The founders have previously worked with K-12 schools and have experience in building an international network of preschools. Toddle is their solution to a dilemma faced by teachers worldwide: educators have to deal with either outdated and clunky systems or work with tools that aren’t connected to each other.





The platform helps teachers across the world collaborate and also enables them to share teaching resources.

Around 40,000 educators from 1,500 schools across 100 countries use Toddle, according to a statement.





“The Toddle founders’ passion for education is palpable and has grown on us in the several years that we have known them. Their school-led approach is refreshing and we are thrilled to partner with them in their quest to transform teaching and learning,” added Ashish Agrawal, Managing Director, Sequoia India.





“In a short period of time the Toddle team has built a world-leading product that is loved by educators and students alike,” stated Gourav Bhattacharya of Tenacity Ventures.