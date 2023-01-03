Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

By Naina Sood
January 03, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 03 2023 06:25:16 GMT+0000
Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless
The ex-BharatPe co-founder, who was working as an independent consultant overseeing tech and product verticals at the fintech unicorn, had exited the Sequoia-backed startup last year reportedly over his disagreements with CEO, Suhail Sameer.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Former BharatPe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya, who had resigned the fintech unicorn in August 2022, has now taken charge as the CEO of SaaS startup OTPless. 


Koladiya shared the development on social media, saying, “2023 is going to be super exciting, as CEO at OTPless.com". Post his BharatePe stint, the techie had joined OTPless as a board member and was working on the product. 


The ex-BharatPe co-founder, who working as an independent consultant overseeing tech and product verticals at the fintech unicorn, had exited the Sequoia-backed startup last year reportedly over his disagreements with CEO, Suhail Sameer.  


He later shared a statement negating the rumours, saying he plans to take some time off after the exit and his decision to quit is not related to disagreements with anybody. Koladiya added that he is the largest individual shareholder in BharatPe and plans to continue holding BharatPe shares even after the company’s IPO. 

ALSO READ
BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer to step down: Report

Koladiya’s name was removed from the list of founders in December 2018 after Sequoia India joined the board. His conviction for credit card fraud by a US court in 2015 is said to have concerned investors, leading to the company changing his formal role to an independent consultant. 


Since the beginning of 2022, four of the fintech unicorn’s senior executives, including Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Vijay Aggarwal, Chief Product Officer (CPO) for lending and consumer products Rajat Jain, and Nehul Malhotra, Head of consumer lending platform PostPe, have left the company to pursue their entrepreneurial interests.


Geetanshu Singla, who served as the Vice President of technology, has also moved on.


The exits have started pouring in months after the controversial exit of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, followed by Koladiya putting down papers in August.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 40 Cr led by Blume Ventures

Zomato stock declines 5% in morning trade

How this D2C snacking brand is on track to becoming a billion-dollar company

Zomato's CTO Gunjan Patidar steps down

Daily Capsule
CarDekho﻿ narrows loss in FY22
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RateGain to acquire travel data exchange company Adara

How this D2C snacking brand is on track to becoming a billion-dollar company

Zomato stock declines 5% in morning trade

Mamaearth’s IPO plans raise tough questions on timing, valuation

Mukesh Bansal steps back from daily ops at Tata Neu

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer to step down: Report