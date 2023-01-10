Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Government initiates talks to form regulatory framework for live commerce: Report

By Sujata Sangwan
January 10, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 10 2023 07:54:05 GMT+0000
Government initiates talks to form regulatory framework for live commerce: Report
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which is under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, has initiated talks with stakeholders to make the rules for live commerce in India.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a body under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, has reportedly initiated talks with stakeholders on a regulatory framework for live commerce in India.


The Indian standards body, as reported by The Economic Times, has sought comments from members of its retail, ecommerce, and e-payment services sectional committee to make the rules for live commerce.


Representatives from companies such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Paytm, Shiprocket, and Bigbasket are part of the committee. It also includes officials from the ministries of electronics and information technology, MSME, and corporate affairs, in addition to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Quality Council of India, and industry bodies such as the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

ALSO READ
Live commerce is here to stay

The government's move comes at a time when live commerce is seeing increased participation from shoppers on etailers like Flipkart, Amazon India, and Myntra where influencers, in partnership with brands, showcase products.

Amazon India said nearly 10% of its visitors watched a live stream during its festive sale in 2022. According to the Flipkart-owned firm Myntra, it had seen a 5X jump in traffic from M-Live (its live commerce vertical) since its launch.

India currently has no specific guidelines for live commerce.


A survey by the community platform Local Circles showed that 70% of its respondents were keen to engage in live commerce and felt live commerce would be useful. Users expect live commerce will help them resolve queries in real-time.


The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) has started the process of issuing international standards for live commerce.


BIS confirmed the development to ET and said it had received the international standards body’s request for comments.


“The idea essentially here is whether to follow the ISO guidelines or to customise as per market need,” a member of the BIS committee said.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Galgotias Infra to Invest 500 Crores in Uttar Pradesh - Signs MOU with YEIDA

The Whole Truth raises $15M in Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital

The change starts from here...

Proptech startup Brick&Bolt raises $10M from Accel and Celesta Capital

Daily Capsule
Fireside’s new gameplan
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Galgotias Infra to Invest 500 Crores in Uttar Pradesh - Signs MOU with YEIDA

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 10, 2023)

Tata Group in talks to takeover Wistron Corp's Bengaluru plant: Report

The change starts from here...

Proptech startup Brick&Bolt raises $10M from Accel and Celesta Capital

Park+ raises Rs 140 Cr in Series C led by Epiq Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Sequoia Capital India