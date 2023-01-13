Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

IIFL Asset Management acquires TrueScale Capital

By Team YS
January 13, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 13 2023 12:32:15 GMT+0000
IIFL Asset Management acquires TrueScale Capital
TrueScale Capital will transfer the funds it manages along with sponsorship to IIFL AMC and its associate entities.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Alternate asset management firm IIFL Asset Management (IIFL AMC) has acquired TrueScale Capital, an emerging leader in the Series B and C venture growth segment. 

TrueScale Capital will transfer the funds it manages along with sponsorship to IIFL AMC and its associate entities. Founder and Managing Partner Sameer Nath will join IIFL AMC as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and Head of Venture Capital and Private Equity.

“I am thrilled to partner with Karan, Anup, and the team to guide the platform’s next phase of growth," Sameer said. "Additionally, this combination represents an exciting outcome for TrueScale Capital as the integrated offering under IIFL AMC is well-equipped to be a leader in India’s mid-stage venture segment.”

TrueScale Capital complements IIFL AMC’s mid-stage venture track record and the integrated offering is well-positioned to lead this important market segment, said the companies in the statement. 

acquisition

Representational Image

ALSO READ
Edtech Platform Uolo acquires of Tekie, a coding platform for schools

The proposed transaction will enhance IIFL AMC’s unique private market platform, which extends from mid-stage to late-stage venture capital to growth equity to pre-IPO investments, it further added. 

IIFL AMC has over AUM of approximately $3 billion and overall alternate assets and public market mandates of more than $7 billion. 

Over the past six years, IIFL AMC has more than 25 unicorns under its portfolio. 

“Venture capital and private equity is a young business within IIFL AMC, which has witnessed significant organic growth, observed Karan Bhagat, Founder and CEO of 360 ONE (earlier known as IIFL Wealth and Asset Management). "The business will be fortified by seasoned leadership along with the strong existing team. I have known Sameer for 18 years and believe that he has the ideal caliber and expertise to steer this unique platform towards sustained market leadership,” .

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Koo posts Rs 4.88 Cr revenue, losses widen to Rs 197.15 Cr

Learn from the best minds in the industry

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 13, 2023)

[Weekly funding roundup] The funding buzz is back with early-stage startups raising capital

Daily Capsule
Making healthcare reach remote areas
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Weekly funding roundup] The funding buzz is back with early-stage startups raising capital

Dallas Venture Capital to close Rs 350 Cr India fund in 6 months

Wipro reports 3% rise in net profit for third quarter

Rural commerce tech platform VilCart Raises $18 M (Rs 144 Crore) in Series A round

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 13, 2023)

Koo posts Rs 4.88 Cr revenue, losses widen to Rs 197.15 Cr