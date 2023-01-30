Menu
Resilience, recovery, results–15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey

By Madanmohan Rao
January 30, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 30 2023 04:34:05 GMT+0000
Resilience, recovery, results–15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey
In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the weeks of January 16-29 that frame India’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle. Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

Youth employment [in 2022] remained below pre-pandemic levels, particularly among young women, given the pandemic's severe impacts on economic sectors where women tend to cluster. - World Economic Situation and Prospects 2023 report

Following the pandemic, the reduction in rates under Income tax has become the need of the hour. - Manish Kumar, KredX

The UK and India are together playing a key role in tackling the biggest challenges facing the world today, including food and energy security, economic recovery post-COVID, and preventing future pandemics. - Philip Barton, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office


If you recall, men’s cricket did not come to a standstill. The IPL was held outside the country. - Vishal Yadav, Female Cricket

Women contributed to 39% of global employment prior to the pandemic but accounted for 54 % of the overall job losses. - Munira Loliwala, TeamLease Digital

Women entrepreneurs have great expectations from the government regarding credit support and COVID incentive for women-led businesses. - Garima Sawhney, Pristyn Care

The lockdown during COVID has literally taken us ten years back financially. The positive note is that several artists, including me, have proven themselves by thinking differently and creating wonderful paintings. - Ganapathi Agnihothri, Chitra Santhe


The pandemic taught the world many things. Some of my best creations came out during the pandemic. - Sunitha Krishna, India Art Festival


The pandemic indeed created a lot of problems for artists like me to go out and conduct my activities. - Hema Vinayak Patil, Chitra Santhe

I choose to teach my students through the internet. Through these means, I overcame some of the [lockdown] challenges. - Shrabani Misra, Chitra Santhe

I used my lockdown time to participate in many online competitions, bagged many prizes, and also delivered a demo to Kota university students. - Rohini Choudhary, India Art Festival


As we slowly recover from the impact of the pandemic and prepare for the next normal, it is our collective social responsibility to break new ground to create an environment of equity and fulfilment for women. - Munira Loliwala, TeamLease Digital

[The pandemic] helped people become more patient. - Manjunatha (‘MANZz’), Chitra Santhe

Luckily, life is stable, but it definitely will take time to get back the life that was. - Ganapathi Agnihothri, Chitra Santhe

The pandemic was an initial shocker. But as the days went by, the time spent indoors led to exploring our thoughts and expressions in a quiet and silent manner which was so scarce otherwise. - Shyamala Ramanand, India Art Festival


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Megha Reddy

