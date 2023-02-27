Menu
‘We expect more opportunities and increasing investor interest in age-tech’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

By Madanmohan Rao
February 27, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 27 2023 04:36:53 GMT+0000
‘We expect more opportunities and increasing investor interest in age-tech’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation
From innovation to investment, these quotes from the week of February 20-26 capture tech impacts sweeping across the world!
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

1
With today’s hybrid employees working from anywhere and using multiple devices, security perimeters can be breached accidentally or deliberately. Ensuring the security of an endpoint device becomes very critical, therefore. - Srihari Thogare, Dell Technologies

Any startup, as a growing business, is the most vulnerable, as it is operating and scaling in a dynamic environment. Its top priority must always be to secure its data and devices. - Sudiip Goswami, Dell Technologies

The right Threat Modelling across our data sources, identifying possible misuses of data, and getting alerted on those anomalies is a critical and continuous journey for us. - Pankaj Goel, Razorpay

The biggest challenge today when it comes to anything digital is data security and data privacy. - S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

In Logistics 4.0, recognising trends in processes such as product receiving, order picking, and returns may improve demand forecasts and inventory management. - Zaiba Sarang, iThink Logistics

It (generative AI) will be a co-worker. It will be a co-worker and that co-worker will take time for them to understand the context of the customer. - Milind Lakkad, TCS

4
Most IMF member countries are now actively evaluating central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that could bring substantial benefits, such as more resilient payments in disaster-prone countries and greater financial inclusion. - Kristalina Georgieva, IMF

Our digital payments ecosystem has been developed as a free public good. This has radically transformed governance, financial inclusion, and ease-of-living in India. - PM Narendra Modi

[T]he US immigration process can be challenging especially for tech entrepreneurs. Thankfully, there are alternative options in other countries like Canada that also offers easier paths to doing business in the US. - Ray Walia, Launch Ventures

Technology will play a vital role in taking education to the masses across the country. - Ashwin Damera, Emeritus

There is a 6% increase in academic improvement... This is what the [edtech] sector is capable of doing. - Divya Gokulnath, BYJU'S

Now, the role of our teachers will not be limited only to the classroom. More varieties of teaching material will be available to our educational institutions all over the country. - PM Narendra Modi

2
Making India a powerhouse of technologies starts with upskilling our youth. - Rahul Attuluri, NxtWave

Today, India has the world’s second-largest internet users, with more than 837 million active users. - Sanjay Jain, Bharat Innovation Fund

As the senior population grows further, deepening this pool of talent, we expect more opportunities and increasing investor interest in age-tech. - Shripati Acharya, Prime Venture Partners

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Teja Lele

