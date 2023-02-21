‘Successful automation can eliminate backup failures’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Talk to users, build good products, and hire great people that are high energy, take ownership and want to build something big with you. - Arnav Sahu, Y Combinator

It is easy to replicate the features that a product has, but it's not easy to build that habit-forming or sticky factor of a product. - Vishal Virani, ﻿DhiWise

Don't look at drones through narrow lines. The versatility and diversity of the application of using drones as service is vast. - Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation

Cutting across different functions and managing various things is a great platform for learning, and technology provides these kinds of opportunities more than most other industries. - Sunil Mishra, Odessa

For effective data security, it is critical to reduce user intervention and provide an unbiased monitoring system. - Vishal Gupta, Seclore

Moving forward, cloud kitchens would need to team up with cold chain specialists to gain a distinct competitive advantage and own their market. - Swarup Bose, Celcius Logistics

The government’s Digital India push will be a huge jump for the MSME sector to move beyond its immediate customer base and get the power of outreach that the online platforms provide. - Mahesh Jaising, Deloitte

The emergence of connectivity and access to powerful and more capable devices in the last few years acted as a catalyst for Real-Time Engagement (RTE). - Rishi Raj Singh Ahluwalia, Agora.io

IoT, combined with data analysis, can facilitate safety, privacy, and security by monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs), including vehicle mishaps, employee absences, accidents and injuries, during daily operations. - Siddhant Berry, KSP Inc.

With IoT-enabled telematics and battery management system, we ensure better performance and safety, even in diverse tropical climatic conditions. - Pankaj Sharma, Log9 Materials

A robust charging infrastructure is one of the major drivers in accelerating faster adoption of electric vehicles. - Ravneet Phokela, Ather Energy

To multitask, be more adaptable, be more robust, and be more innovative—all of which are necessary for the advancement of science and technology—women have a unique perspective and peculiar skill set. - Rajeev Tiwari, Stemrobo Technologies

As automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) become more commonplace and knowledge-based professions become more in-demand, they open up several options for women in manufacturing. - Maheshwari Dhayanandan, e-con Systems

AI-powered chatbots are being used to answer study-related questions and provide personalised advice and support. - Anuja Patil, Unilife

New SaaS-based AI solutions allow businesses to only pay for the services they use, reducing wasteful expenditures and eliminating overhead costs for the entire company. - Preethi Srinivasan, Druva

The advent of AI tools is as fundamental a change in the world of content creation, writing, and literature, as for example, the printing press was in the 17th century. - Upasna Dash, Jajabor Brand Consultancy

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) offer end-to-end visibility and facilitate predictive analysis for every cold chain function. - Swarup Bose, Celcius Logistics

Successful automation can eliminate backup failures, which is increasingly important as IT teams everywhere are under resource pressure. - Preethi Srinivasan, Druva

