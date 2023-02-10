Menu
71 galleries, 14 cultural institutions: India Art Fair kicks off its 2023 edition in New Delhi

By Madanmohan Rao
February 10, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 10 2023 07:57:36 GMT+0000
71 galleries, 14 cultural institutions: India Art Fair kicks off its 2023 edition in New Delhi
In this photo essay series, we feature stunning artworks from one of India’s leading art fairs. Enjoy, attend, and share!
Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 670 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery, world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The 2023 edition of the India Art Fair (IAF) has kicked off at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi. The fair champions the strength and diversity of Indian and South Asian art. See our earlier coverage of the IAF editions from 2022 and 2020.

0
In partnership with BMW India, the fair presents the creative works of 85 exhibitors, including 71 galleries and 14 cultural institutions. The Indian art ecosystem is growing in tandem with the economy, with a resurgence of local art and crafts, along with a global presence.

The four-day event has drawn art lovers, collectors, curators, and other professionals from across India and overseas.

“This year, the India Art Fair raises the bar, boldly presenting its most ambitious edition to date,” says Jaya Asokan, Fair Director, India Art Fair. The event includes talks, performances, workshops, and other platforms for emerging artists.

1
Exhibiting Indian contemporary galleries include Vadehra Art Gallery, Gallery Espace, Blueprint12, Galerie Isa, Project 88, Gallery Veda, Anant Art, and Kalakriti Art Gallery. The exhibiting galleries represent artists from New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and other locations across India.

Overseas artists are represented by Galleria Continua, Bruno Art Group, Grosvenor Gallery, and others.

Folk art forms like Gond and Madhubani are also featured. The galleries rub shoulders alongside the exhibitions of art greats like MF Hussain and Raja Ravi Varma.

2
In subsequent articles, we will feature more visual highlights as well as artistic insights into their creative journeys.

“We invite visitors to immerse themselves in a world of creativity, and to embrace and proudly own their culture,” Jaya signs off.

Now, what have you done today to pause your busy schedule and find new avenues to apply your creativity?

3

Anni Kumari

4
5
6
7
8
9
10

'Imaginable Worlds' book published by Serendipity Arts Foundation

11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21

(Madanmohan Rao took all photographs on location at the fair.)

See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Edited by Suman Singh

