71 galleries, 14 cultural institutions: India Art Fair kicks off its 2023 edition in New Delhi

The 2023 edition of the India Art Fair (IAF) has kicked off at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi. The fair champions the strength and diversity of Indian and South Asian art. See our earlier coverage of the IAF editions from 2022 and 2020.

In partnership with BMW India, the fair presents the creative works of 85 exhibitors, including 71 galleries and 14 cultural institutions. The Indian art ecosystem is growing in tandem with the economy, with a resurgence of local art and crafts, along with a global presence.

The four-day event has drawn art lovers, collectors, curators, and other professionals from across India and overseas.

“This year, the India Art Fair raises the bar, boldly presenting its most ambitious edition to date,” says Jaya Asokan, Fair Director, India Art Fair. The event includes talks, performances, workshops, and other platforms for emerging artists.

Exhibiting Indian contemporary galleries include Vadehra Art Gallery, Gallery Espace, Blueprint12, Galerie Isa, Project 88, Gallery Veda, Anant Art, and Kalakriti Art Gallery. The exhibiting galleries represent artists from New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and other locations across India.

Overseas artists are represented by Galleria Continua, Bruno Art Group, Grosvenor Gallery, and others.

Folk art forms like Gond and Madhubani are also featured. The galleries rub shoulders alongside the exhibitions of art greats like MF Hussain and Raja Ravi Varma.

In subsequent articles, we will feature more visual highlights as well as artistic insights into their creative journeys.

“We invite visitors to immerse themselves in a world of creativity, and to embrace and proudly own their culture,” Jaya signs off.

Anni Kumari

'Imaginable Worlds' book published by Serendipity Arts Foundation

(Madanmohan Rao took all photographs on location at the fair.)

