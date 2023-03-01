Investments have been critical to India’s economic growth: 25 quotes on India's business opportunities

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of February 20-26 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s pandemic responses here.

Also see our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

The world wants to engage with our startups because of their integrity and transparency. - Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister

IIT Madras is going to establish an Innovation and Entrepreneurship fund of Rs 100 crore to support student and faculty's efforts to establish startups. - IIT-M

India's journey towards a $5-trillion economy will require over 600 million people under the age of 25 years to be equipped with future-ready skills. - Ashwin Damera, Emeritus

The government is driving a lot of consumption of Indian food grains, especially the millet programme. We have to promote our own food grains, and they are healthy any day. - Saugata Gupta, Kyndryl﻿

The launch of the UPI-PayNow linkage (between India and Singapore) is a gift to citizens of the two countries, which they were waiting for eagerly. - PM Narendra Modi

With NEP 2020, the Indian government has created a highly supportive environment for skill-based learning. This decade belongs to India. - Rahul Attuluri, NxtWave

Today, there are about 75,000 employers on the National Internship Portal, where the requirements for 25 lakh internships have been posted so far. - PM Narendra Modi

The logistics policy in India desperately needs to be optimised. With the help of logistics markets, truckers may improve their total performance and price competitiveness. - Zaiba Sarang, iThink Logistics

The social sector has played a key role in our country’s development since Independence. - Zarina Screwvala, Swades Foundation

Daily wage opportunities are available but limited, keeping more than 120 million rural women out of work in India. - Nidhi Pant, S4S Technologies

Oral care has been neglected in India. It is not considered a top health and wellness priority and India is currently sitting on a ticking oral health care time bomb. - Ravinder Sharma, Live-a-bit

In India, people do not buy products before childbirth, and not many couple buy hospital bags for themselves. - Garima Aggarwal, The Baby First Box

Food worth $16 billion gets wasted in India every year. - Nidhi Pant, S4S Technologies

The TomTom Traffic Index, a venerable listing of global cities ranked by traffic density, has three Indian cities—Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi in the top 10. - Gaurav Gupta, MG Motor India

India has taken it upon itself to be carbon neutral by 2070. - Kristalina Georgieva, IMF

City logistics is growing steadily, and we are set to witness some high rise in demand, specifically from non-Tier I cities. - Prasad Sreeram, COGOS

Considering India's recent hike in online activity, the country is in dire need of data protection regulations. - Sanjay Jain, Bharat Innovation Fund

If you have great [edtech] content, you can distribute it to the deepest parts of the country to the further part of the world and impact is multiplied. - Divya Gokulnath, BYJU'S

As much as 40% of the Chinese economy come from the digital sector today, and I don't see any reason why we can't achieve this. - K V Kamath, NaBFID

A number of Indian technology multinationals have expanded into Canada and are reaping the benefits as well. - Ray Walia, Launch Ventures

To be complete exporters, not just to the Southeast Asian market but to the world, semiconductor fabs need to be established in the country. - Sharan Maini, Veira Group

As India's size and economic influence grows on the world stage, India is ripe to become a leader for emerging markets seeking to transform their economy through IP-driven innovation. - Patrick Kilbride, US Chamber of Commerce

You realise that through a purposeful deployment of capital you can build a more inclusive India - you can liberate, unleash the potential of every Indian and not just those living in big cities or towns. - Renuka Ramnath, Multiples Alternate Asset Management

India has about 11-12 million businesses registered in the GST system. They can give the data to a lender for loans, etc... - Nandan Nilekani, Infosys

Investments, both domestic and foreign have been critical to India’s economic growth and overall development. - Aurelia Menezes and Shrivar Bajoria, King Stubb and Kasiva

