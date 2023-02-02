‘Learning from mistakes and failure is inevitable in every field’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of January 23-29 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Find your strength. Find a deep connection with something in the world, whatever it may be. Go really deep. Master your medium. - Priyanka Sehgal, India Art Festival

The theme of One Earth, One Future calls on all of us to work together on common challenges we face in today's uncertain global landscape against the backdrop of the multilateral system that is under strain. - Gan Kim Yong, Singapore Trade and Industry Minister

Ecology underpins the economy, making understanding linkages important before making any interventions. - Rushikesh Chavan, The Habitats Trust

You can put in more fertilisers but after a point, the soil will not respond. Carbon content in the soil is depleting; micro-organisms in the soil are depleting. Scientific ways of farming need to be propagated. - Tauseef Khan, Gramophone

Each generation has its own favourite way to spend. However, our survey shows that millennials are truly redefining both the lending and payments categories in India. - Anuj Kacker, Freo

Education has always been the great leveller as it has been the key to enabling social mobility. - Munira Loliwala, TeamLease Digital

Art is the only thing that has the power to slow us down, which is the need of the hour. We need more art that makes people stop and soak in the moment. - Priyanka Sehgal, India Art Festival

Observation is the key in art. Explore and develop your observation. - Shyamala Ramanand, India Art Festival

Don't do it only to earn money. Paint for yourself. One day you will know when you are ready and the universe will take you to places you never imagined. - Karthik Kamath, India Art Festival

Having your own style enables viewers to see the passion you have for your art. - Tejaswi Poojari, India Art Festival

Do take ideas from renowned artists and their artworks, but develop your unique form to stand out. - Sangita Baruah Sureka, India Art Festival

There is no failure in art – there is always learning. One continues to learn more through exhibits and meeting many artists. That’s when you identify your mistakes and take corrective actions. - Sunitha Krishna, India Art Festival

Failures and mistakes are part of everyone's lives, and for artists too. - Shyamala Ramanand, India Art Festival

Accepting that you have made a mistake is the first step to recover from it and learning from your mistakes. This means using your flukes as fuel for creativity. - Rohini Choudhary, India Art Festival

Learning from mistakes and failure is inevitable in every field. The best way to learn from these mistakes is to incorporate the required changes into your work. - Beena Surana, India Art Festival

