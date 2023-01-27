‘When food fails, everything fails’ – 15 quotes of the week on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of January 16-22 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

Education is not about how hard you work; it's about how smart you work. - Vivek Kankaria, Prepseed





It is optimal if people who are close to the epicentre of the problem can create solutions that resolve these issues. - Pearl Agarwal, Eximius Ventures

Even more than origin stories, what people seem to remember and care for the most are the outcome stories. - Debleena Majumdar, Kahaniyah

As time passes by, your priorities, income, expenses, and goals keep changing. And all these changes should also reflect in your financial plan. - Manish P Hingar, Fintoo





If you do your work right and manage to get the right people with the right amount of hard work put into it, you can work from anywhere. - Sumati Jalan, Bihart

Only 20 percent of the youth in Japan think that they can change the world. Whereas in India, about 80 percent are confident that they can change the world. - Yuma Saito, Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support





The challenge for the government is to come up with a budget that will accelerate growth and consumption and spur the animal spirit of Indian entrepreneurs. - TV Mohandas Pai, Aarin Capital





Medical cannabis still is slightly complicated to get into because it not only requires many licenses, but also demands knowledge and understanding into the subject. - K Raghunandan Rajesh, Wildleaf

Adopting an intersectional approach is necessary to ensure inclusion of all social identities. - Sruthi Kutty and Sona Mitra, IWWAGE

We should embrace equity, not just because it is the right thing to do morally, but economically as well. It is the right choice for the economy and the country. - Vani Kola, Kalaari Capital





The time has come to tax the rich and ensure they pay their fair share. - Amitabh Behar, Oxfam India

The cost-of-living crisis disproportionately impacts those at the bottom of the pyramid. - Alan Jope, Unilever

It's time we demolish the convenient myth that tax cuts for the richest result in their wealth somehow 'trickling down' to everyone else. - Gabriela Bucher, Oxfam International

As the cost of the battery is removed from the total vehicle cost for the users, lower tax rates will push more end-users to invest in the technology. - Arun Sreyas, RACEnergy





The future of smart sustainable cities and countries is not about a single company or government but about a community coming together to instill a new way of thinking and a new way of utilising sustainable energy in an open and accessible way. - Horace Luke, Gogoro

We are at a tipping point in our efforts to put the planet back on track to meet our climate ambitions. - Klaus Schwab, WEF

When food fails, everything fails. - Geraldine Matchett, Royal DSM





