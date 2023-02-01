Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

National cooperative database is being created to map cooperative societies: FM

By Press Trust of India
February 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 01 2023 06:56:23 GMT+0000
National cooperative database is being created to map cooperative societies: FM
According to data published by the NCUI (national co-operative union of India), there are about 8.6 lakh cooperatives in the country, out of which active primary agricultural cooperatives (PACs) are about 63,000.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that a national cooperative database is being created to map cooperative societies.

The move would help in better implementation of the proposed national policy on cooperatives.

As per the data published by the NCUI (national co-operative union of India), there are about 8.6 lakh cooperatives in the country, out of which active primary agricultural cooperatives (PACs) are about 63,000.

She also said that the agriculture credit target has increased to Rs 20 lakh crore for FY24, with focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries.

Further, the government is planning to set up massive decentralised storage capacity to help farmers, the minister said in her Budget speech.

ALSO READ
Union Budget 2023: Live Updates

In January this year, the government decided to establish three new cooperative societies to promote organic products, seeds and exports.

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of the National Export Society, National Cooperative Society for Organic Products and National Level Multi-state Seed Cooperative Society.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Markets end on mixed note on Budget day; Sensex climbs 158 points, Nifty dips 46 pts

Govt to formulate new data policy for research sharing among startups

Government to skill youth in new-age courses such as AI, IoT

Govt to launch Rs 2,200 Cr aatmanirbhar clean plant programme, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Daily Capsule
#Budget2023WithYS
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Government to skill youth in new-age courses such as AI, IoT

Govt to formulate new data policy for research sharing among startups

Markets end on mixed note on Budget day; Sensex climbs 158 points, Nifty dips 46 pts

Prioritising infrastructure investment, Budget 2023 increases capex by 33%

Startups to benefit from expansion and extension of tax incentives

Finance Minister backs AI ecosystem to ensure innovation and research