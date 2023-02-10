Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Naukri parent Info Edge turns a loss after writing off investment in Rahul Yadav's 4B Networks

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
February 10, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 10 2023 16:35:57 GMT+0000
Naukri parent Info Edge turns a loss after writing off investment in Rahul Yadav's 4B Networks
Info Edge first invested in the Housing.com founder's latest startup in late 2021, eventually increasing its holding to a majority stake. Third-quarter revenue improved 40%, buoyed by strong non-IT hiring even as IT hiring witnessed a slowdown.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Naukri.com﻿ parent Info Edge reported a loss of Rs 116 crore for the December quarter, with its share of profits from associated entities declining sharply and as the company wrote off its entire investment of Rs 276 crore in Rahul Yadav's latest venture.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 4,601.9 crore in the year-earlier third quarter, when it benefitted from a Rs 2,405 crore share in the profits of associate and joint ventures. In the latest quarter, that turned out to be a loss of Rs 33.7 crore.

Info Edge first invested in Housing.com founder Rahul Yadav's 4B Networks in December 2021, increasing that to a majority holding in March last year and making it a step-down subsidiary of its unit Allcheckdeals (ACD) India.

In an exchange filing on Friday, Info Edge said its investment in 4B Networks was fully impaired, owing to factors including "excessive cash burn, prevailing liquidity issues and significant uncertainty towards funding options."

Info Edge's revenue from operations in the fiscal third quarter, however, rose 40% from a year earlier to Rs 589.5 crore. Revenue from jobs portal Naukri.com, a majority contributor to Info Edge's business, rose 43% to Rs 453 crore.

Info Edge's results come on the back of a tough job market, with hiring activity declining over 3% in the second half of 2022.

"While we are seeing a slowdown in IT hiring, the non-IT hiring market continues to be strong," MD and CEO Hitesh Oberoi said in a press statement.

ALSO READ
Despite threat of economic slowdown, outlook for Indian job market positive

Revenue from property buying and renting platform 99acres, Info Edge's second-largest revenue generator, rose 24% to Rs 72.9 crore in the December quarter. The business, however, logged a standalone EBITDA loss of Rs 23.2 crore.

Total expenses shot up 33% from the corresponding year-ago period to Rs 422.5 crore.

On a standalone basis, its subsidiary Shiksha logged a revenue of Rs 27.7 crore, a 26.2% growth year-on-year. Matrimonial platform Jeevansathi's revenue, however, fell 26.3% to Rs 17.9 crore.

Last week, rival Quess Corp, parent of Foundit (formerly Monster India), reported a 3.25% decline in consolidated profit after tax for the December quarter.

Info Edge shares ended Friday nearly unchanged at Rs 3,825.00 apiece on NSE, ahead of the earnings announcement.

Edited by Feroze Jamal

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED’s FY22 loss more than doubles as co continues chasing growth

How this cleantech startup is revolutionising green hydrogen production with cutting-edge technology

Alibaba sells remaining direct stake in Paytm for about Rs 1,360 Cr

‘It’s not a creator-based universe anymore, it’s an algorithm-based universe’ – 20 quotes on digital transformation

Daily Capsule
Gogoro’s India plans at full throttle
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Policybazaar parent posts sharp drop in Q3 loss; targets profitability in FY24

Delhivery Q3 revenue drops 8% YOY, losses widen by 55%

SC seeks views of Centre, SEBI on Hindenburg report on Adani firms

CRED’s FY22 loss more than doubles as co continues chasing growth