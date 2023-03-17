Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Boat elevates Vivek Gambhir as Chairman; co-founder Sameer Mehta names as CEO

Gambhir, in his new role as Chairman, will continue to guide the leadership team on matters of strategy, organisational development and culture and future growth roadmap. Co-founder Sameer Mehta will take on the role of CEO and Managing Director.

Press Trust of India7546 Stories
Boat elevates Vivek Gambhir as Chairman; co-founder Sameer Mehta names as CEO

Friday March 17, 2023,

2 min Read

Earphones maker ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿ on Thursday said it has elevated CEO Vivek Gambhir to Chairman of the company.

boAT Co-founder Sameer Mehta will take on the role of CEO and Managing Director.

Gambhir, in his new role as Chairman, will continue to guide the leadership team on matters of strategy, organisational development and culture and future growth roadmap.

"We are now the number two company globally in the wearables (earwear and smartwatches) space in addition to being a leading brand in multiple categories in India. It is a matter of great pride that a brand born in India is now among the top brands in the world. And I am excited about the next phase of boAt, under the co-founders' visionary leadership," Gambhir said.

Mehta joined boAT in February 2021 as CEO from Godrej Consumers Products, where he served as Managing Director and CEO of the company.

boat
Also Read
How boAt Lifestyle personalised their discounts and saw 25 percent increase in conversion rates with Intent-Based Promotions

"In early 2021, we approached Vivek to join and guide us in our scaling-up journey and prepare us to think and act like a bigger company rather than as a start-up. The past several years have been a period of significant learning and growth with Aman and I working closely with Vivek to run the company," Mehta said.

Consumer electronics company boAt Lifestyle posted its revenue from operations up by 118.67% and its profits down by 20.6% for the financial year ending March 2022.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,873 crore for FY 2022 as against Rs 1,314 crore in FY21. Its profit was Rs 68.70 crore when compared to Rs 86.50 crore a year ago, according to the Registrar of Companies.

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From $100 to $25,000 - How GPT-4 Helped an Entrepreneur Build a Green Start-up

Founders go through a lot of rejection: Harsh Jain, Dream11

In tough times, focus creates dominance, dominance creates value

TechSparks Mumbai feels like a homecoming: Shradha Sharma

Daily Capsule
TechSparks arrives in Mumbai!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

In tough times, focus creates dominance, dominance creates value

Now is the time to build SaaS companies from India for the world: LogiNext's Dhruvil Sanghvi

Fintech far from saturated, 50X growth possible: NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe

Ice Age for Web3 startups looking for funding, says Hungama's Neeraj Roy