Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Former Ola Electric India head Pankaj Sharma joins Revolt Motors as chief business officer

Post his resignation from Ola Electric, Sharma had joined Vikram Solar in June 2022 as the company's chief growth officer.

Trisha Medhi1185 Stories
Former Ola Electric India head Pankaj Sharma joins Revolt Motors as chief business officer

Tuesday March 21, 2023,

2 min Read

Gurugram-based electric vehicle (EV) startup ﻿Revolt Motors﻿ on Tuesday said it appointed Pankaj Sharma as its chief business officer, MoneyControl reported.

Post his resignation from ﻿Ola Electric﻿, Sharma had joined Vikram Solar in June 2022 as the company's chief growth officer, The Economic Times had reported earlier.

Sharma, who resigned as Ola Electric's India Head for Sales and Distribution in April 2022, joined the company in June 2021. Here, he was responsible for managing sales, service, distribution, customer experience, and go-to-market strategies.

During his previous employment, Sharma served as the national business head and was a member of the management team at Royal Enfield.

He also had a long-innings with Maruti Suzuki India, where he worked from 2004 to 2012. He also worked with Volkswagen India as head of all sales (India) for five years.

Two wheelers Auto Expo 2023
Also Read
Revolt RV400 prices revealed, starts at an interesting INR 3,499 per month

Founded in 2017 by Rahul Sharma, the co-founder of Micromax, Revolt offers electric motorcycles in India, in addition to a full range of genuine parts and accessories available through its authorised dealerships.

Revolt Motors has a manufacturing facility in the auto manufacturing hub of Manesar, Haryana. Over the last year, it has expanded its pan-India footprint with 29 dealership stores spread across India.

Its first product, the Revolt RV400 is powered by a 3.24 kWh battery that can be controlled in three different modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport. The Revolt RV400 takes three hours to charge from zero to 75%. A full charge takes a total of 4.5 hours.

Earlier in October 2022, RattanIndia Enterprises Limited said it would acquire 100% shareholding in Revolt Motors. The company had earlier acquired 33.84% shareholding in Revolt, with an option to further increase the shareholding.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

India Pitch Fest 2023 aims to empower pre-seed and seed-stage startups

Zomato reclaims market share from Swiggy pushed by Gold programme: HSBC

Accenture to acquire Bengaluru-based AI firm Flutura

These entrepreneurs are helping spice farmers get better prices and quality output

Daily Capsule
Physics Wallah’s UAE expansion
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India Pitch Fest 2023 aims to empower pre-seed and seed-stage startups

Accenture to acquire Bengaluru-based AI firm Flutura

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 21, 2023)

GDP to grow at 7%, inflation set to moderate: Report