Former Ola Electric India head Pankaj Sharma joins Revolt Motors as chief business officer

Gurugram-based electric vehicle (EV) startup ﻿Revolt Motors﻿ on Tuesday said it appointed Pankaj Sharma as its chief business officer, MoneyControl reported.

Post his resignation from ﻿Ola Electric﻿, Sharma had joined Vikram Solar in June 2022 as the company's chief growth officer, The Economic Times had reported earlier.

Sharma, who resigned as Ola Electric's India Head for Sales and Distribution in April 2022, joined the company in June 2021. Here, he was responsible for managing sales, service, distribution, customer experience, and go-to-market strategies.

During his previous employment, Sharma served as the national business head and was a member of the management team at Royal Enfield.

He also had a long-innings with Maruti Suzuki India, where he worked from 2004 to 2012. He also worked with Volkswagen India as head of all sales (India) for five years.

Founded in 2017 by Rahul Sharma, the co-founder of Micromax, Revolt offers electric motorcycles in India, in addition to a full range of genuine parts and accessories available through its authorised dealerships.

Revolt Motors has a manufacturing facility in the auto manufacturing hub of Manesar, Haryana. Over the last year, it has expanded its pan-India footprint with 29 dealership stores spread across India.

Its first product, the Revolt RV400 is powered by a 3.24 kWh battery that can be controlled in three different modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport. The Revolt RV400 takes three hours to charge from zero to 75%. A full charge takes a total of 4.5 hours.

Earlier in October 2022, RattanIndia Enterprises Limited said it would acquire 100% shareholding in Revolt Motors. The company had earlier acquired 33.84% shareholding in Revolt, with an option to further increase the shareholding.