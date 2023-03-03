Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Greenko raises $700M to fund pumped storage projects

By Press Trust of India
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 10:48:18 GMT+0000
Greenko raises $700M to fund pumped storage projects
The equity funding will be utilised towards the capex of pumped storage projects which will have storage capacity of more than 25 GWh enabling 45 billion units of carbon free energy.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Homegrown Greenko Group has raised $700 million (around Rs 5,700 crore) funding from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, Orix Corporation of Japan, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and its own founders.

Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli are the founders of Hyderabad-based Greenko Group.

The equity funding will be utilised towards the capital expenditure of pumped storage projects which will have storage capacity of more than 25 GWh (gigawatt hour) enabling 45 billion units of carbon free energy, Kolli, who is the Joint Managing Director of Greenko Group told PTI in a telephonic conversation.

While GIC has 51% share in the funding, Orix Corporation has 16%, ADIA 14% and founders have 13%, he said.

ALSO READ
Govt aims a five-fold increase in renewable energy capacity to 1.75 lakh MW

"This equity commitment from the existing shareholders reinforces trust in our vision. CFE is helping accelerate industrial decarbonisation enhancing green quotient of Indian grid and development of green molecules and chemicals at a competitive cost," said Anil Chalamalasetty, CEO and MD of Greenko.

Ang Eng Seng, Chief Investment Officer of Infrastructure at GIC said cost effective long duration energy storage is key to unlocking widespread adoption of renewable energy, accelerating India's energy plans, and spurring the global energy transition to a net-zero economy.

"Greenko is uniquely positioned as the leading market provider of long-duration energy projects through its pumped storage projects," Seng said.

Greenko Group is among the largest renewable energy companies with an installed capacity of about 7.5 gigawatt across solar, wind and hydro generation assets spread in 15 states.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

Thought by thought, action by action: Chintan Vaishnav asserts the need for a robust response to inequality

Startup ecosystem needs to be more inclusive towards women: Vani Kola

AWS to launch specialist programmes for healthcare, logistics startups

Daily Capsule
Celebrating women at SheSparks 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup ecosystem needs to be more inclusive towards women: Vani Kola

Flexibility is the key to keep women in workforce, say experts at SheSparks 2023

World Bank commits $1B to India for public healthcare infrastructure

Thought by thought, action by action: Chintan Vaishnav asserts the need for a robust response to inequality