Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

India's per capita income doubles since 2014-15

By Press Trust of India
March 05, 2023, Updated on : Sun Mar 05 2023 12:48:13 GMT+0000
India's per capita income doubles since 2014-15
As per the National Statistical Office (NSO), the annual per capita (net national income) at current prices is estimated at Rs 1,72,000 in 2022-23, up from Rs 86,647 in 2014-15, suggesting an increase of about 99%.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India's per capita income in nominal terms doubled to Rs 1,72,000 since 2014-15 when the Narendra Modi-led NDA came to power but uneven income distribution remains a challenge.

As per the National Statistical Office (NSO), the annual per capita (net national income) at current prices is estimated at Rs 1,72,000 in 2022-23, up from Rs 86,647 in 2014-15, suggesting an increase of about 99%.

In real terms (constant prices), the per capita income has increased by about 35% from Rs 72,805 in 2014-15 to Rs 98,118 in 2022-23.

"You are looking at GDP in current prices, but if you account for inflation, the increase is much less," said noted development economist Jayati Ghosh on doubling of per capita income in nominal terms.

She further said distribution is critical.

"Most of this increase has accrued to the top 10% of the population. By contrast, median wages are falling, and possibly even lower in real terms," said the former JNU professor.

ALSO READ
India's GDP grows at 4.4% in Q3; economy to expand at 7% in FY23

As per the NSO data, the per capita income dipped during the Covid period, both in real and nominal terms. However, it has picked up in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Former director of the premier economic research institute NIPFP (National Institute of Public Finance and Policy) Pinaki Chakraborty said as per the World Development Indicator database, the average growth of India's per-capita income in real term for the period from 2014 to 2019 was 5.6% per annum.

"This growth is significant. We have seen improvements in outcome related to health, education, and economic and social mobility. Covid impacted us badly. However, we have seen significant economic recovery after Covid.

"Sustaining per-capita income growth at 5 to 6% per annum with appropriate redistributive policies will help sustain this momentum. We also have to factor in unevenness in growth within the country. Balanced regional development will act as a catalyst for higher growth," he said.

The Modi government has taken several pro-poor initiatives, and is trying to ensure benefits of government schemes reach the needy people directly. The measures include a mega financial inclusion drive like opening Jandhan accounts and MUDRA loan scheme; focus on digitisation; and free distribution of ration under Right to Food programme.

Nagesh Kumar, Director of Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID), said per capita incomes have increased in real terms and they do reflect rising prosperity.

"However, the point to be noted is that per capita income is the average income of Indians. The averages mask the rising inequalities. Rising concentration of incomes at the high end means incomes of those at the lower rung of the income ladder may not be changing much," he said.

Kumar further said India continues to be the bright spot in the world economy.

It is poised to remain the fastest-growing major economy in the medium term despite the headwinds arising from the Ukraine war and other uncertainties as many countries in the world are in the grip of recession and many others are reeling under the debt crisis in the aftermath of the Ukraine war, he added.

According to IMF projections, India has overtaken the UK to become the world's fifth-largest economy and is now behind only the US, China, Japan and Germany. A decade back, India was ranked 11th among the large economies while the UK was at the fifth position.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Agritech firm DeHaat's FY23 revenue set to rise by over 80% to Rs 2,300 Cr

Zomato nudges restaurants to increase ad spends on platform, bear cost of refunds

From B2C mobility to last-mile delivery service, how Zypp Electric found its niche

This tech startup helps SaaS companies make their products enterprise-ready

Daily Capsule
Your weekend watch - Gulmohar
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Chennai-based Computer Age Management Services acquires majority stake in Think Analytics

Square Yards raises Rs 112 Cr from HNIs for office space property in Hyderabad under fractional ownership model

HCL Tech aims to double semiconductor biz in 4 years; group needs 2 years to build fab

NCLAT rejects shareholders' plea against McDowell Holdings' insolvency proceedings