LifeSigns, Vitraya, FIGHTRIGHT raise fresh capital

By Prasannata Patwa
March 14, 2023, Updated on : Tue Mar 14 2023 13:23:50 GMT+0000
LifeSigns, Vitraya, FIGHTRIGHT raise fresh capital
YourStory presents daily funding roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Vitraya Technologies raises $4.1M from Xceedance

Vitraya Technologies, a tech-based insurance platform, raised $4.1 million from Xceedance and a few other investors.


Based in Mohali, Vitraya Technologies operates in the health insurance space. The firm assists hospital administrators and insurance companies in decision-making and insurance settlements. Vitraya Technologies uses artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain to automate medical coding and payments, among other services.

Defence contractor Optimized Electrotech raises Rs 20 Cr in Pre-Series B round

Optimized Electrotech, a Bangaluru-based defence technology startup, raised Rs 20 crore (approx $2.4 million) in a Pre-Series B funding round to expand its operations.

The equity round was led by the Rajiv Dadlani Group, along with participation from Equanimity Investments, family offices, and high-net-worth investors. It also saw participation from Venture Catalysts, while previous investors including GVFL and Dholakia Ventures again bet on the deeptech startup.

Optimized Electrotech team

It took Sandeep one year to build the core team and onboard his co-founders Anil Yekkala, Dharin Shah, Kuldeep Saxena, and Purvi Shah

Saudi Arabia based Kara raises $586,000 in a pre-seed funding round

Blue Circle raises $500,000 in fresh capital

Blue Circle, a professional networking firm, raised $500,000 across two rounds from angel investors.


The platform plans on introducing a new version of their existing product with new features such as being able to find another professional to collaborate for jobs, among other features. The Gurugram-based platform exchanged business opportunities across 31 sectors including e-mobility, renewable energy, healthcare and agriculture.

LifeSigns raises fresh capital in Pre-Series A round

LifeSigns iMS, a healthtech firm, raised an undisclosed Pre-Series A round from Dr SP Ganesan, a pathologist. The Chennai-based startup has developed a digital wireless patient monitoring platform which can be used for patients in home care, in an ambulance, and in-patient treatment.


The firm will use the funds to accelerate expansion across India. LifeSigns has worked with private and public hospitals across India.

Litigation funding startup FIGHTRIGHT launches Rs 100 Cr fund for HNIs

FIGHTRIGHT Technologies, a legaltech startup that leverages AI and ML-backed analytics to fund commercial litigations, has launched a Rs 100 crore fund.

The fund, a special purpose vehicle, will invest in 15-20 commercial cases, as per the official release, with an average ticket size of Rs 5 crore to Rs 7 crore for a tenure of two to three years. The fund will allow investors, especially high net worth individuals (HNIs), to invest in these litigation cases where the annualised return on investment (RoI) is expected to be upwards of 30%, the release added. 

Founded in 2020 by Jain and Vishal Mangal, Kolkata-based FIGHTRIGHT's proprietary AI and ML technology provides comprehensive litigation analytics, enabling the company to analyse and evaluate litigation risks and opportunities with accuracy.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

