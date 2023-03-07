Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Meta plans to lay off thousands of employees this week: Report

By Team YS
March 07, 2023, Updated on : Tue Mar 07 2023 04:27:46 GMT+0000
Meta plans to lay off thousands of employees this week: Report
The social media company's imminent round of workforce reduction is being driven by financial targets, said the report by Bloomberg News.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Facebook﻿ parent Meta is reportedly planning a fresh round of layoffs that may affect thousands of employees as early as this week.

Bloomberg News has reported that the social media giant is cutting additional jobs to become a more efficient organisation. The imminent round of workforce reduction is being driven by financial targets and is separate from the effort at "flattening” the organisation, it added.

YourStory could not independently verify the report. Meta did not respond to the queries sent by YourStory at the time of publication of this news.

Last month, The Washington Post had reported that the social media firm was deputising human resources, legal, finance, and top executives to develop strategies that flatten the organisation’s hierarchy

According to the Bloomberg report, the impending round of layoffs may be finalised in the next week. People working on the plan are hoping to have it ready before Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg goes on parental leave for his third child, which may be imminent, it added.

This fresh wave of layoffs, if it occurs, would follow Zuckerberg’s announcement in November to reduce the size of its team by about 13%, cutting over 11,000 jobs.

Meta’s headcount was 86,482 as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 20% year-over-year. This includes a substantial majority of the employees impacted by the layoff, as per the company.

“Our management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency’ and we’re focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organisation,” Zuckerberg had said earlier this month, as the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue.

After Meta, other BigTech firms such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have disclosed their plans to cut 18,000, 10,000, and 12,000 positions from their respective workforces.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SaaS startup Growfin raises $7.5M in Series A funding led by SWC Global

Zoomcar’s failure to launch

I enjoy ambiguity, uncertainty: Renuka Ramnath on how she guided Multiples

Good Glamm takes 90% stake in The Moms Co

Daily Capsule
Fashion forward with Adwaita Nayyar
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PM asks India Inc to step up investment

Good Glamm takes 90% stake in The Moms Co

SaaS startup Growfin raises $7.5M in Series A funding led by SWC Global

Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia to back a million startups through "Dolphin Tank"