Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Mergers and Acquisitions

Edtech firm BrightCHAMPS acquires Metamorphosis Edu

As part of the agreement, Metamorphosis Founder Pavan Allena will lead BrightCHAMPS' B2B vertical under CFO Amit Kumar to enable NEP compliance for schools.

Team YS13886 Stories
Edtech firm BrightCHAMPS acquires Metamorphosis Edu

Thursday April 27, 2023,

2 min Read

Edtech firm ﻿BrightCHAMPS﻿ has acquired ISB-incubated Metamorphosis Edu in a cash-and stock-deal. The terms of the current transaction, including the deal size, are undisclosed.

This acquisition would aid BrightCHAMPS in facilitating compliance for schools under the National Education Policy (NEP), which demands an expert-ratified curriculum in next-gen skills.

As part of the agreement, Metamorphosis Founder Pavan Allena will lead BrightCHAMPS' B2B vertical under Chief Financial Officer Amit Kumar to enable NEP-compliance for schools across all the next-gen life skills the company offers, the companies said in a statement.

“Metamorphosis is the perfect partner to help us achieve this goal of substantially widening access to our curriculum at lower price points through partnerships with schools,” said Ravi Bhushan, Founder and CEO of BrightCHAMPS.

The New India Literacy Programme, in alignment with NEP, emphasises the need for today’s learners to be equipped with critical life and vocational skills.

BrightCHAMPS

Image credit: BrightCHAMPS

Also Read
Edtech startup BrightCHAMPS awards stock options worth $1M to 400 teacher partners

Since its inception in 2020, Metamorphosis Edu has been offering entrepreneurship courses to young students. 

The partnership will entail the setting up of BrightCHAMPS Next-Gen Labs within schools and the training of teachers by industry experts in a curriculum vetted by an independent, self-regulatory board.

“With the might of the 3,000-people-strong BrightCHAMPS team thrown behind us, we will be able to cater to school requirements based on different learning needs faster, at scale, and more cost-effectively. All of which will accelerate access, which is the ultimate goal,” said Allena of Metamorphosis.

This is BrightCHAMPS’ third acquisition. Last August, it acquired Singapore-headquartered Schola, a live-learning platform for children for learning communication skills and English, in a $15-million cash and stock deal. 

Launched in 2020, BrightCHAMPS is currently valued at $650 million, after raising $63 million from marquee investors.

The edtech startup, operational in over 30 countries, aims to bridge the gap between school education and children’s real learning needs. It provides next-gen life skills learning to students from the age of 6 to 16 in coding, financial literacy, robotics, and communications.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 27, 2023)

Embedded lending startup Niro raises $11M in Series A funding round

Career engagement platform HerKey secures $4M funding from Kalaari, 360 ONE Asset

PwC and Microsoft Join Forces in $1 Billion AI Investment

Daily Capsule
How Flash empowers power shoppers
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

FinMin may classify online games as games of skill, chance; levy differential GST rate

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 27, 2023)

Govt's 'rosy picture' of FAME II subsidies doesn't add up, says EV industry body

Razorpay joins ONDC to launch payment reconciliation service