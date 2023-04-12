Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Automobile

Indian auto industry pioneer Keshub Mahindra dies at 99

Keshub Mahindra led the Mahindra Group for 48 years as Chairman and expanded it from being an automobile manufacturer to other business segments like IT, real estate, financial services and hospitality.

Press Trust of India7620 Stories
Indian auto industry pioneer Keshub Mahindra dies at 99

Wednesday April 12, 2023,

3 min Read

Keshub Mahindra, a pioneer of the Indian auto industry and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Chairman Emeritus, died on Wednesday morning in Mumbai due to old age.

Mahindra, 99, breathed his last on Wednesday morning at home peacefully, said a person close to the family.

He had led the Mahindra Group for 48 years as Chairman and expanded it from being an automobile manufacturer to other business segments like IT, real estate, financial services and hospitality.

He played key roles in forging business alliances with global majors such as the Willys Corporation, Mitsubishi, International Harvester, United Technologies, British Telecom and many others.

A graduate of Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, USA, Mahindra had joined M&M in 1947 and became the Chairman in 1963.

In 2012, Keshub Mahindra, who remained as one of the directors on Mahindra & Mahindra's board for 64 years overseeing the group's metamorphosis from a steel trading company to a $15.4 billion diversified group, handed over the baton to his nephew and the then Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Anand Mahindra.

He had also served on a large number of Boards and Councils in both the private and public domain. He was the founder Chairman of HUDCO, and also served on many corporate boards, including SAIL, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, IFC, ICICI and HDFC.

Also Read
Mahindra to invest Rs 10,000 Cr on EV development, manufacturing in Pune

Besides, he also held the position of President of Employers' Federation of India and the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He was a member of the Sachar Commission on Company Law and Reforms, a member of the Prime Minister's Council on Trade and Industry and a Chairman of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

In a statement, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Vinod Aggarwal condoled his saying the Indian Automobile Industry has lost one of its pioneers.

"His leadership in the early years of the journey of the Indian Auto Industry had led to India being recognised as an important player globally and also helped in India becoming a manufacturing hub for the Automobile sector," he added. Mahindra was the President of SIAM in 1964.

"SIAM and the Indian Automobile Industry condoles the passing away of a true visionary and pray for the departed soul to rest in peace," Aggarwal said.

Former M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka tweeted, "The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to mtgs with him and inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti."

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple's iOS 17 Update: New Control Center & Device Compatibility

Hardik Pandya Invests in D2C Food Startup Yu, Joins as Brand Ambassador

Elon Musk on India's Strict Social Media Laws: Compliance Over Jail Time

Keshub Mahindra Passes Away: Remembering the Legacy of India's Oldest Billionaire

Daily Capsule
Startup funding plunges 75%
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

BYJU’s to refinance part of debt through equity fundraise

Elon Musk on India's Strict Social Media Laws: Compliance Over Jail Time

SaaS-focused BoldCap launches $25M Fund II

Sebi celebrates 35th foundation day; unveils new logo