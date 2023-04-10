Startup news & updates: Daily roundup (April 10, 2023)

PayNearby Opens Over 1 Lakh Bank Accounts at Kirana Stores

﻿PayNearby﻿ has successfully opened more than 100,000 current and savings accounts from semi-urban and rural retail counters in the country within the last six months.

Of the total accounts opened, savings accounts saw a major uptake with 75%. The company aims to double down on its efforts and facilitate the opening of over half a million Current and Savings bank accounts from Bharat by the end of this year.

Presently, PayNearby, through its tech-led DaaS (Distribution as a Service) network, serves 75% of India and is enabling services like cash withdrawal, remittance, Aadhaar Banking, bill payment and recharges, savings, travel, digital payments, insurance and more.

Currently, its 50 lakh plus microentrepreneurs across over 20,000 pincodes assist more than 20 crore customers across the country to the tune of more than ~7500 crores GTV per month.

Thoughtworks ties up with Jump.trade

﻿Jump.Trade﻿ announced its marketing tie-up with global technology consultancy, ﻿Thoughtworks﻿. In pursuit of exploring interesting advertising platforms, Thoughtworks has purchased digital land in Jump.trade’s RADDX Racing Metaverse. The marketplace has been recognised as the largest NFT marketplace on the Polygon chain and the tie-up has the potential to promote mainstream adoption of the metaverse as a medium for advertising.

RADDX Racing Metaverse is an upcoming NFT car racing game expected to be rife with energetic chases, tournaments, and cash rewards for winners. The game has also introduced Digital Land plots in the metaverse that can serve as advertising opportunities for brands. Especially in a space like the Metaverse, it is expected to garner intense engagement in the near future.

Teachmint onboards Anandh Mahalingam as Senior Vice President

﻿Teachmint﻿ announced the appointment of Anandh Mahalingam as SVP to lead the company’s Engineering function and further enable schools across the world to unlock their highest potential through digitisation.

Anandh has over 24 years of experience, including a long stint in the US working at Oracle, Amazon, and American Megatrends Inc. Teachmint has strengthened its top leadership with the appointment of tenured experts, having recently also announced the appointment of Sanjay Radhakrishnan as the Head of Strategy and Excellence.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)