Startup Saturdays with Shradha Sharma: A Voyage into Entrepreneurial Excellence

In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of technology and entrepreneurship, it has never been more critical for early-stage startups to make a lasting impression. Enter "Startup Saturdays with Shradha Sharma", an innovative live show that offers an unparalleled platform for promising startups to showcase their ideas, products, and grit. Hosted by Shradha Sharma, founder and CEO of YourStory, this groundbreaking show is exclusively available on YourStory's LinkedIn page and airs every Saturday at 6 PM.

Unscripted and unfiltered, each episode of "Startup Saturdays with Shradha Sharma" features five handpicked startup founders who will introduce their companies, discuss their vision, and answer a few questions posed by industry leaders. The show's unique format encourages founders to come as they are and demonstrate what their companies are made of, without the luxury of a retake or a chance to tweak their pitch.

But that's not all. The most exhilarating aspect of the show is the live LinkedIn/Twitter poll that runs during each session, empowering the audience to vote for their favourite startup of the week. This interactive feature not only engages viewers but also provides startups with valuable feedback and recognition.

"Startup Saturdays with Shradha Sharma" promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience, shining a spotlight on the passion, innovation, and dedication that fuels early and mid-stage startups. With a diverse lineup of companies and founders, this engaging and informative show is a must-watch for anyone interested in technology, entrepreneurship, and the future of business.

The show's curation process ensures a high standard of quality for each episode. Startups are selected through both public applications and internal selection, with criteria that include sector, problem being solved, business model, technology used, quality of the team, and moat.

Selected startups receive a host of benefits, such as live air-time with Shradha Sharma, a feature story on YourStory as the "Favourite Startup of the Week", social media exposure through a post-session wrap-up reel, priority entry into YourStory's prestigious Tech30 awards, and the esteemed privilege of featuring in an email to 5M+ startup ecosystem aficionados on YourStory's newsletter.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness the birth of tomorrow's industry leaders. Join us every Saturday at 6 PM on YourStory's LinkedIn page for "Startup Saturdays with Shradha Sharma", where innovation takes center stage and the future is revealed one startup at a time.