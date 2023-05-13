Menu
News

Auditor of Zomato subsidiary resigns

In a letter to the board of Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd, BB & Associates said its resignation was after various discussions with the management of the holding company Zomato Ltd.

Press Trust of India
Auditor of Zomato subsidiary resigns

Saturday May 13, 2023

1 min Read

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Saturday said the auditor of its subsidiary Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd, BB & Associates has resigned.

In a regulatory filing, Zomato said the statutory auditor of its material subsidiary resigned with effect from May 13, 2023.

In a letter to the board of Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd, which was shared on stock exchanges, BB & Associates said its resignation was after various discussions with the management of the holding company Zomato Ltd.

"We understand that they want to appoint one of the large audit firms as statutory auditors of the company. Accordingly, we have agreed to step down as statutory auditors of the company w.e.f. May 13, 2023," the letter said.

BB & Associates was re-appointed as the statutory auditors of Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd for a period of five years after the shareholder's resolution on July 14, 2021.

Edited by Suman Singh

