Mumbai-based growth- and late-stage tech investment firm Epiq Capital has raised $225 million in its second fund as it looks to tap into digital India opportunity.

Epiq Capital, which boasts leading startups including Lenskart, Cure.fit, and DailyHunt under its portfolio, has over $300 million in assets under management.

According to the venture capital firm, the second fund saw participation from domestic and international investors, including tech entrepreneurs, industrialists, sports and entertainment leaders, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and other institutions.

“We will continue to invest in exceptional entrepreneurs who aspire to build the next Tech Nifty50 companies," said Epiq Capital Founder and Managing Partner Rishi Navani. "The firm with its marquee investor base, institutional quality investment team, and exceptional portfolio is well-positioned as a premier homegrown, investing franchise to deliver significant returns to investors.”

Founded in 2016, Epiq Capital largely invests in the growth stage of startups with an average size of around $25 million. According to the VC firm, its portfolio companies have over $250 million in average annualised revenue run rate and have achieved over 75% revenue CAGR over the last three years. It makes both primary and secondary investments.

Epiq Capital joins the list of other India-focused venture capital firms that have raised capital to invest in startups. However, Epiq Capital is one of the few growth-stage VC firms to have raised capital, while the majority of the funds fall under the early-stage category.