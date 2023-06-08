Menu
Technology

Meta expands Verified programme to India

Meta's verification programme aims to help up-and-coming content creators who use Instagram and Facebook regularly to build their presence online, with authenticity and account protection.

Team YS14002 Stories
Meta expands Verified programme to India

Thursday June 08, 2023,

2 min Read

Facebook and Instagram parent ﻿Meta﻿ has expanded its verification programme to India after seeing good results in other countries. It will also be launched in Brazil, Canada, and the UK soon.

Verified Badges was introduced in Australia and New Zealand in February. It was rolled out in the US the following month.

The programme will offer an official identity to public figures, celebrities, and brands on Instagram and Facebook, much like microblogging platform Twitter’s blue tick, to represent authenticity.

The badge also aims to proactively protect accounts and offer access to account support, especially up-and-coming content creators who want to grow their presence on the apps quickly, the California-based company said in a blog post.

Users who are subscribed to Meta Verified or those who meet the eligibility criteria listed on the Instagram/Facebook website will be able to get the verified badge.

Instagram content creators

Credit: YourStory Design

Also Read
Challenges in data transfer between regions may impact services: Meta

Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram and Facebook in India starting today, at a monthly subscription for Rs 699 on iOS and Android. In the coming months, Meta is expected to introduce a web purchase option for Rs 599 a month.

“Long term, we want to build a subscription offering that’s valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses, and our community at large,” Meta said. “As part of this vision, we are evolving the meaning of verified accounts on our apps so we can expand access to verification and more people can trust that the accounts they interact with are authentic.”

Edited by Megha Reddy

